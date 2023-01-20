 Skip navigation
Top News

ncaa logo general
NCAA committee considers increasing transition cost to FBS from $5,000 to $5 million
ncaa hq building
NCAA mulls proposal to shorten transfer portal window to 30 days
TOPSHOT-CYCLING-ESP-TDF2023-STAGE 1
Richard Carapaz, Enric Mas out of Tour de France on first day

Top Clips

nbc_usfl_trophy_230701.jpg
Birmingham Stallions crowned 2023 USFL Champions
nbc_usfl_holtzintv_230701v2.jpg
Stallions’ Holtz talks ‘togetherness’ of team
nbc_usfl_cainintv_230701.jpg
Cain turns gratitude into USFL Championship MVP

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Ravens being careful with what they say about Jackson

January 20, 2023 08:38 AM
Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta and head coach John Harbaugh have reiterated their desires to get a long-term deal done with Lamar Jackson. Mike Florio and Charean Williams detail why it will or won't happen, and the compensation the Ravens could command if it doesn't.
Up Next
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_230630.jpg
25:06
PFT Mailbag: Bieniemy’s opportunity, RB clause?
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_nnflpavote_230630.jpg
9:49
Florio: NFLPA’s election was too confidential
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_tyreekhillupdate_230630.jpg
3:49
NFL has launched investigation into Hill incident
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_gamblingpolicyupdate_230630.jpg
22:45
Examining next steps for the NFL’s gambling policy
Now Playing
nbc_pft_fullseasonsuspension_230628.jpg
4:33
Rodgers among handful reportedly facing suspension
Now Playing
nbc_pft_lloydhowell_230628.jpg
12:46
Howell is elected new NFLPA Executive Director
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mailbag_230628.jpg
13:57
PFT Mailbag: Importance of RB vs. QB position
Now Playing
nbc_pft_delaney_230628.jpg
3:31
Remembering Delaney on 40th anniversary of death
Now Playing
nbc_pft_sbfield_230628.jpg
3:16
Super Bowl LVII slippery field not players’ fault
Now Playing
v.jpg
7:57
Inside NFLPA Executive Director selection process
Now Playing
nbc_pft_carrbenched_230628.jpg
5:54
Carr still processing emotions after Raiders split
Now Playing
nbc_pft_kelce_230628.jpg
8:48
Projecting Travis Kelce’s future on, off the field
Now Playing