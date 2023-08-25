Watch Now
Richardson showing traits Colts are excited about
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons break down Anthony Richardson's performance during the preseason and how Shane Steichen has been able to adapt the system for his QB to showcase his traits.
Can Eagles trust Mariota as an effective backup?
With concerns surrounding Marcus Mariota's effectiveness as a backup in Philadelphia, Mike Florio and Myles Simmons outline options for how the Eagles should approach the situation.
McLaurin, Jeudy status for Week 1 in question
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons discuss the outlooks for Terry McLaurin and Jerry Jeudy with their Week 1 status in question after suffering injuries.
PFT Draft: Preseason Week 3 show me something
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons outline which players and positional units have high stakes entering the final week of preseason action.
‘No reason’ to not name Stroud Week 1 starter
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons react to DeMeco Ryans' hesitance on naming the team's Week 1 starter and why there is 'no reason' rookie QB C.J. Stroud should not be starting.
How high might Dolphins go to trade for Taylor?
With reports that the Dolphins are seeking to trade for Jonathan Taylor, Mike Florio and Myles Simmons discuss how high Miami might go for the RB and if there are too many moving parts to get a deal done.
49ers being great not an excuse for Lance mistake
Mike Florio and Mike Florio assess John Lynch's recent comments on Trey Lance, discussing the best-case scenario for the QBs future and the greater impact of how the team got here.
Cardinals ‘waving the white flag’ after trades
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons discuss why the Arizona Cardinals continue to 'wave the white flag' on the upcoming NFL season after completing the latest round of trades.
Steelers, Pickett have potential to be explosive
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons discuss why the Pittsburgh Steelers are better than 'anyone has given them credit for' and why Kenny Pickett's progression is key to possessing a potentially explosive offense.
Examining why it didn’t work for Lance, Jimmy G
Mike Florio and Chris Simms look back at Jimmy Garoppolo’s turbulent time with the 49ers, as well as why Trey Lance was never able to develop into the player Kyle Shanahan had envisioned.
PFT Draft: QBs who should have chips on shoulder
Mike Florio and Chris Simms name quarterbacks that should have a chip on their shoulder entering the 2023 NFL season, from Russell Wilson to Lamar Jackson.
Will McKee win Eagles backup QB job over Mariota?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms lay out why Marcus Mariota has to elevate his game from last week and evaluate the likelihood of Tanner McKee potentially earning the backup QB role instead.
What message are Colts sending with a JT deadline?
With reports that there are offers on the table for Jonathan Taylor, Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine what message the Colts are sending by reportedly setting a Tuesday deadline for a trade to get done.