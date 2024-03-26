 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Lynch says 49ers are actively talking with Aiyuk

March 26, 2024 09:00 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms weigh in on the likelihood of the 49ers retaining Brandon Aiyuk, who has expressed a great deal of frustration.
Up Next
nbc_pft_falconsowner_240326.jpg
3:05
Blank doesn’t believe ATL tampered with Cousins
Now Playing
nbc_pft_hardknocks_240326.jpg
1:00
Playoff teams could be eligible for Hard Knocks
Now Playing
nbc_pft_woodyzachwilson_240326.jpg
3:30
Johnson expresses vote of confidence in Wilson
Now Playing
nbc_pft_chiefsroyals_240326.jpg
3:19
Chiefs to explore ‘all options’ if vote fails
Now Playing
nbc_pft_harbaugh_240326.jpg
6:23
Harbaugh singing the praises of McCarthy
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mara_240326.jpg
2:44
Mara ‘would support’ the Giants drafting a QB
Now Playing
nbc_pft_adampeters_240326.jpg
7:07
Peters: WAS is ‘far from answer’ for No. 2 pick
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jerodmayo_240326.jpg
10:15
Mayo: There are five QBs who could be solid
Now Playing
GettyImages-1898700086.jpg
5:14
Proposal passes for circumstantial third challenge
Now Playing
nbc_pft_replayassistant_240326.jpg
4:40
Replay assistant can fix some ‘objective’ mistakes
Now Playing
nbc_pft_consequences_240326.jpg
13:03
Consequences of hip-drop tackle proposal language
Now Playing
nbc_pft_hipdroptackle_240326.jpg
15:49
Dissecting how proposal defines a hip-drop tackle
Now Playing