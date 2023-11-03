Watch Now
Seahawks, Smith face high-stakes game vs. Ravens
While Mike Florio and Charean Williams agree that the Seahawks are not likely to beat the Ravens, they do believe Seattle is knocking on the door of the upper echelon of the NFL.
Cowboys face major ‘test’ vs. Eagles in Week 9
Ahead of the NFC East matchup between the Eagles and Cowboys, Mike Florio and Charean Williams explain why the game is more important for Dallas in order to set themselves up to win the division.
Show Me Something Week 9: Stroud, Love, Hall
Mike Florio and Charean Williams run through which players they need to see something out of in Week 9 including CJ Stroud, Jordan Love, Jaren Hall and Daniel Jones.
NFL’s abroad presence grows in big MIA-KC matchup
Peter King joins PFT from Frankfurt, Germany to discuss whether the Dolphins have an edge over the Chiefs because of their travel schedule, the NFL's growing presence abroad and what to expect from Tyreek Hill.
Still ‘waiting for consistency’ from Bills
Ahead of the high-stakes SNF matchup between the Bills and Bengals, Charean Williams explains why she is still "uncertain" about Buffalo and Mike Florio analyzes the team's overall lack of identity.
What to expect from Hill as he faces former team
Mike Florio and Charean Williams fill in the blank as they preview Week 9 matchups in the NFL, including Tyreek Hill facing his former team and the Raiders playing their first game without Josh McDaniels.
Levis ‘impressive’ despite loss to Steelers
Though the Titans lost to the Steelers on TNF, Mike Florio and Charean Williams praise Will Levis' stellar play in his second career start and the potential the rookie QB has for the future.
How having Canada on sideline helped PIT win
Mike Florio and Charean Williams discuss how the Steelers keep findings ways to win in their Week 9 TNF victory over the Titans and the impact of having Matt Canada on the sideline.
Underdogs of NFL Week 9 include Seahawks, Panthers
Mike Florio and Charean Williams preview the underdogs of the Week 9 slate, including the Seahawks upsetting the Ravens in Baltimore and Panthers coach Frank Reich beating his former team in the Colts.
CIN, PHI, ATL, CLE among NFL Week 9 best bets
Chris Simms and Mike Florio go over their favorite bets for NFL Week 9, including agreement on the Bengals making a statement over the Bills and an Eagles win at home, with odds presented by DraftKings Sportsbook.
Week 9 preview: Buccaneers vs. Texans
Chris Simms calls the tilt in Houston between the Texans and Bucs a "coin flip" at this point given the inconsistent play from both squads this season, but Mike Florio believes Baker Mayfield is the difference maker.
Week 9 preview: Rams vs. Packers
Chris Simms wouldn't be shocked if Matthew Stafford suits up despite his thumb instead of Brett Rypien, but regardless of who starts at quarterback for Los Angeles, Simms has the Rams winning, but Mike Florio disagrees.