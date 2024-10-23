 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_matthewstafford_241023.jpg
Should Rams consider trading Stafford?
nbc_pft_analytics_241023.jpg
Chiefs are ‘analytics breaker’ because of Mahomes
nbc_pft_godwinevansinjv2_241022.jpg
Buccaneers lose Godwin, Evans in loss to Ravens

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Should Rams consider trading Stafford?

October 23, 2024 08:15 AM
Mike Florio and Michael Holley weigh in on how Matthew Stafford has been performing and question if he could have a bigger impact on a team like the Vikings.
nbc_pft_analytics_241023.jpg
6:05
Chiefs are ‘analytics breaker’ because of Mahomes
nbc_pft_godwinevansinjv2_241022.jpg
14:05
Buccaneers lose Godwin, Evans in loss to Ravens
nbc_pft_aiyuk_241022.jpg
8:23
49ers facing uncertainty after Aiyuk, Samuel news
nbc_pft_jwilliams_241022.jpg
6:50
Report: Williams facing two-game suspension
nbc_pft_chargersfgs_241022.jpg
2:12
Chargers can’t expect to win with five FGs
nbc_pft_cardinals_241022.jpg
4:32
Murray stands out in the Cardinals’ victory
nbc_pft_andrews_241022.jpg
5:36
Andrews thrives alongside a composed Lamar
nbc_pft_belichick_241022.jpg
4:46
Belichick responds to Mayo calling Patriots ‘soft’
nbc_pft_tuanews_241022.jpg
14:50
Tua to continue playing without a guardian cap
nbc_pft_fumbles_241022.jpg
10:31
Why Chargers’ fumbles were so costly in Week 7
nbc_pft_mayfield_241022.jpg
2:12
Mayfield needed to be ‘precise and patient’
nbc_pft_ravensoffense_241022.jpg
8:13
Ravens’ variety of weapons is hard to stop
