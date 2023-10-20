Show me something Week 7: Herbert, Hurts, Love,

 Skip navigation
October 20, 2023 09:22 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King look for Tyson Bagent, Justin Herbert, Jalen Hurts, Gardner Minshew, Desmond Ridder, and Jordan Love to show them something during Week 7 action in the NFL.
