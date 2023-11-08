 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Steelers offense limits their playoff chances

November 8, 2023 08:00 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline why unless the Steelers' offense finds a higher level of performance, it won’t matter if Pittsburgh makes the playoffs, because it'll be a short run.
Up Next
nbc_pft_bryant_231108.jpg
1:55
Cowboys sign Bryant to the practice squad
Now Playing
nbc_pft_wentz_231108.jpg
2:07
Rams sign Wentz to ‘try to salvage’ the season
Now Playing
nbc_pft_afr_231108__120186.jpg
13:03
After Further Review: Cowboys’ overturned TD
Now Playing
nbc_pft_wk10powerrankings_231108.jpg
9:31
PFT power rankings: Dolphins fall out of top 5
Now Playing
nbc_pft_willlevis_231108.jpg
11:51
Titans to start Levis for remainder of season
Now Playing
nbc_pft_zachwilsonfuture_231108.jpg
3:11
‘Fair to question’ Wilson’s future with the Jets
Now Playing
nbc_pft_rodgers_231108.jpg
16:48
Rodgers knows ‘a few weeks’ isn’t realistic
Now Playing
nbc_pft_tomlinonpickens_231108.jpg
13:12
Tomlin describes Pickens as ‘a pebble in my shoe’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_saleh_231108.jpg
14:58
Saleh calls putting all the blame on Wilson ‘lazy’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mvpfavdraft_231107v2.jpg
7:54
PFT Draft: Top MVP candidates through nine weeks
Now Playing
nbc_pft_whatdoesntbelongandwhy_231107.jpg
11:12
Which doesn’t belong: Categorizing AFC teams
Now Playing
nbc_pft_young49erstrade_231107.jpg
3:21
Young ‘wasn’t mad’ about trade from Commanders
Now Playing