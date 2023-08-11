Watch Now
Taking a closer look at Patriots' QB competition
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons examine the play of Bailey Zappe, who started the Patriots' preseason opener and Malik Cunningham, who displayed versatility, in New England's game vs. the Texans.
Up Next
How Chandler can add depth to MIN backfield
How Chandler can add depth to MIN backfield
Myles Simmons explains the importance of running back Ty Chandler in a Vikings offense that is pivoting more to the pass game and how Chandler complements Alexander Mattison in the Minnesota backfield.
Addison, Smith-Njigba showed promise in preseason
Addison, Smith-Njigba showed promise in preseason
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons praise Jordan Addison's athleticism for the Vikings and the Seahawks being in a "good spot" after seeing the play of Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
Richardson must slow game down to find success
Richardson must slow game down to find success
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons explain why Colts QB Anthony Richardson is one of the most exciting rookies in the 2023 season because the more comfortable he gets in the pocket, the harder it will be stop him.
Texans didn’t set Stroud up for success
Texans didn't set Stroud up for success
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons dive into C.J. Stroud's play vs. the Patriots, and explain that without two starting offensive linemen for protection, the Texans took a "reckless" chance with their presumed franchise QB.
Big Ten trivia with Florio and Simms
Big Ten trivia with Florio and Simms
In honor of NBC Sports' B1G Day, Mike Florio and Chris Simms engage in some Big Ten trivia.
Rivera’s comments on Bieniemy were ‘unnecessary’
Rivera's comments on Bieniemy were 'unnecessary'
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss Commanders coach Ron Rivera walking back his comments on offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and how the narrative might impact Bieniemy's head coaching chances.
How serious is Burrow’s injury?
How serious is Burrow's injury?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack Zac Taylor's comments on Joe Burrow's recovery timeline that suggest there might be cause for concern on Burrow's early-season status.
CAR had more ‘juice’ in joint practice with NYJ
CAR had more 'juice' in joint practice with NYJ
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why it does not surprise them that the Carolina Panthers had more energy in their joint practice with the New York Jets due to the presence of the Hard Knocks TV crew.
Panthers QB Young’s intangibles are ‘eye-popping’
Panthers QB Young's intangibles are 'eye-popping'
Mike Florio and Chris Simms asses the accuracy of Frank Reich's comparison of Bryce Young to Aaron Rodgers and believe that Young's ability to get rid of the football quickly adds to his promise.
Consistency key for Bears’ Fields this season
Consistency key for Bears' Fields this season
Chris Simms breaks down what he needs to see from Chicago Bears' Justin Fields this season, with a focus on the QB's pocket play and throwing ability.
Stakes are high for Steelers QB Pickett in Year 2
Stakes are high for Steelers QB Pickett in Year 2
Chris Simms wonders if the Pittsburgh Steelers have the right support around Kenny Pickett to be able to protect the young QB in the pocket and set him up for a successful season.
PFT Draft: Who should be unleashed in 2023?
PFT Draft: Who should be unleashed in 2023?
In this edition of the PFT Draft, Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss players who must be unleashed next season, including the Commanders' Jahan Dotson, George Pickens of the Steelers and the Falcons' Kyle Pitts.