 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Taking a closer look at Patriots' QB competition

August 11, 2023 08:26 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons examine the play of Bailey Zappe, who started the Patriots' preseason opener and Malik Cunningham, who displayed versatility, in New England's game vs. the Texans.
Up Next
nbc_pft_vikingsrb_230811.jpg
7:04
How Chandler can add depth to MIN backfield
Now Playing
nbc_pft_seahawkswr_230811.jpg
7:11
Addison, Smith-Njigba showed promise in preseason
Now Playing
nbc_pft_anthony_230811.jpg
5:23
Richardson must slow game down to find success
Now Playing
nbc_pft_texans_230811.jpg
17:15
Texans didn’t set Stroud up for success
Now Playing
nbc_pft_big10_230810.jpg
4:26
Big Ten trivia with Florio and Simms
Now Playing
nbc_pft_ericbeinemy_230810.jpg
3:51
Rivera’s comments on Bieniemy were ‘unnecessary’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_burrow_230810.jpg
3:59
How serious is Burrow’s injury?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jetspanthersjointpractice_230810.jpg
5:27
CAR had more ‘juice’ in joint practice with NYJ
Now Playing
nbc_pft_young_230810.jpg
3:50
Panthers QB Young’s intangibles are ‘eye-popping’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_fields_230810.jpg
7:51
Consistency key for Bears’ Fields this season
Now Playing
nbc_pft_pickett_230810.jpg
7:41
Stakes are high for Steelers QB Pickett in Year 2
Now Playing
nbc_pft_draft_230810o.jpg
14:52
PFT Draft: Who should be unleashed in 2023?
Now Playing