Watch Now
Mayfield needed to be ‘precise and patient’
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty dive into how Baker Mayfield approached the Baltimore defense.
Up Next
Chargers can’t expect to win with five FGs
Chargers can’t expect to win with five FGs
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty spell out why the Chargers needed touchdowns against the Cardinals and how field goals won’t cut it against a strong team.
Andrews thrives alongside a composed Lamar
Andrews thrives alongside a composed Lamar
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty shed light on what a difference-maker Mark Andrews has been for the Ravens and how Lamar Jackson has helped tremendously by keeping a level head in high-pressure situations.
Ravens’ variety of weapons is hard to stop
Ravens’ variety of weapons is hard to stop
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty unpack the fact Lamar Jackson is 23-1 against NFC teams and spell out how the Ravens have found their stride this season.
Chiefs are NFL’s only undefeated team after Week 7
Chiefs are NFL's only undefeated team after Week 7
PFT believes the Chiefs have a "mental advantage" over the 49ers after their Week 7 Super Bowl rematch, where Patrick Mahomes & Co. proved they're "inevitable."
PFT Draft: NFL Week 7 mulligans
PFT Draft: NFL Week 7 mulligans
From the Titans' offense against the Bills to Brock Purdy and the 49ers, Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline teams that could've used a mulligan in Week 7.
Assessing level of concern for Daniels’ rib injury
Assessing level of concern for Daniels' rib injury
PFT looks at how the Commanders proved they are "more than" Jayden Daniels in Week 7 and why the Giants are left searching for answers after a blowout loss to the Eagles.
Week 7 superlatives: Cooper rises, Watson injured
Week 7 superlatives: Cooper rises, Watson injured
Mike Florio and Chris Simms run through their NFL Week 7 superlatives, highlighted by Amari Cooper's debut with the Bills and Deshaun Watson's achilles injury against the Bengals.
Mayo: Patriots are a ‘soft’ team after Week 7 loss
Mayo: Patriots are a 'soft' team after Week 7 loss
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo could be entering risky territory by publicly calling his team "soft" after its loss to Jacksonville.
Lions’ Goff playing his way into MVP conversation
Lions' Goff playing his way into MVP conversation
Leading the Lions' complimentary style of football and explosive offense, Jared Goff is playing his way into this year's NFL MVP conversation after taking down the Vikings.
Seahawks’ explosiveness fuels win over Falcons
Seahawks' explosiveness fuels win over Falcons
PFT breaks down how Geno Smith and the Seahawks used early plays on both sides of the ball to secure a statement 34-14 road win over the Falcons in Week 7.
Simms: Packers among NFL’s ‘most talented’ teams
Simms: Packers among NFL's 'most talented' teams
Fresh off a close win over the Texans where QB C.J. Stroud was effectively contained, Chris Simms believes the Packers are one of the NFL's top overall squads moving forward.