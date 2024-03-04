Watch Now
Worthy breaks 40-yard dash Scouting Combine record
Mike Florio and Chris Simms commend WR Xavier Worthy for breaking the record with a 4.21s 40-yard dash and shout out DT TVondre Sweat for running a 5.27 at 366lbs and WR Brian Thomas Jr. running a 4.33.
Up Next
Williams not doing medicals is ‘justified’
Williams not doing medicals is ‘justified’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out why Caleb Williams not doing medicals at the Combine is the only way to keep his information private and why there’s no concern for only providing that to the teams he visits.
Simms: Odunze has a Davante Adams type of skillset
Simms: Odunze has a Davante Adams type of skillset
Mike Florio and Chris Simms take a deep dive on Rome Odunze’s Scouting Combine workout and explain why the Washington WR’s physical abilities coupled with an ‘obsessive’ mindset to compete will set him apart.
Biggest winners of 2024 Scouting Combine
Biggest winners of 2024 Scouting Combine
From Texas WR Xavier Worthy to USC QB Caleb Williams, Mike Florio and Chris Simms reveal who made out the best at the Scouting Combine.
Honoring Mortensen’s legacy as NFL journalist
Honoring Mortensen's legacy as NFL journalist
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why Chris Mortensen was a pioneer of the sport who paved the path for journalism in the NFL with grace. Chris Mortensen died at 72 years old.
49ers make Sorensen DC and add Staley to staff
49ers make Sorensen DC and add Staley to staff
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore how promoting Nick Sorensen and bringing in Brandon Staley is a strong play for the 49ers. They also break down reports San Francisco explored Steve Spagnuolo.
Luke McCaffrey beats Christian’s 40-yard dash time
Luke McCaffrey beats Christian’s 40-yard dash time
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine why Luke McCaffrey has “NFL DNA” given his family’s athletic ability and ballpark where the WR could land in the NFL draft, despite a relatively recent position change.
How proposed kickoff changes could change the game
How proposed kickoff changes could change the game
Mike Florio and Chris Simms sift through the proposed changes to NFL kickoff rules, which would feature a hybrid option with the XFL kickoff rules and question what this could mean for kickers.
Draft prospects showcased personalities at Combine
Draft prospects showcased personalities at Combine
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss what made the 2024 NFL Draft class stand out compared to previous years and how the players weren’t afraid to be themselves.
Examining throws from McCarthy, Nix, Penix Jr.
Examining throws from McCarthy, Nix, Penix Jr.
Chris Simms explains to Mike Florio what he looks for when evaluating throws from prospects at the Scouting Combine and why sometimes it’s on the receiver for not making the catch.
Unpacking why Harrison Jr. didn’t meet with media
Unpacking why Harrison Jr. didn’t meet with media
Mike Florio and Chris Simms try to make sense of Marvin Harrison Jr.’s decision to not speak with media at the Scouting Combine and sift through the business side of it.
Texas was first team to ‘believe’ in RB Brooks
Texas was first team to 'believe' in RB Brooks
Texas RB Jonathon Brooks joins PFT Live at the Scouting Combine to discuss the best advice he's gotten, why he chose Texas and more.