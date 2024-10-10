Watch Now
Was Rodgers actually unaware of Jets' decision?
Given Aaron Rodgers has shown he has influence over Jets' decisions, Mike Florio and Chris Robinson discuss why they don't believe the QB was totally in the dark about firing Robert Saleh.
NFL Week 6 preview: Cardinals vs. Packers
Chris Simms and Mike Florio take a closer look at a critical NFC matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and Green Bay Packers as both teams are in need of a win to keep pace in their respective divisions.
NFL Week 6 preview: Buccaneers vs. Saints
Chris Simms and Mike Florio preview the NFC South showdown between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints, where both sides look to make their way to the top of the division standings with a win on Sunday.
NFL Week 6 preview: 49ers vs. Seahawks
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate if the 49ers can win a crucial game against the Seahawks without Christian McCaffrey in Week 6.
Raiders must be ‘creative’ with Adams situation
Mike Florio and Charean Williams explain what options the Raiders have with the Davante Adams situation and map out what teams could really use him.
Wilson can shine in Steelers’ offense under Tomlin
Mike Florio and Tony Duny spell out what makes the Steelers’ offense different from the Broncos and explore what makes Mike Tomlin such a unique head coach.
O’Connell will start Week 6 vs. Steelers
Mike Florio and Tony Dungy outline what Aidan O’Connell brings to the table and why it’s so important for coaches to instill confidence into their QBs.
Daniels fields comparisons to Jackson
Mike Florio looks ahead to one of the biggest games of Week 6, Commanders-Ravens, and outlines how the more film teams get on Jayden Daniels, the more difficult it could become for the rookie.
Dungy ‘baffled’ Saleh was fired after five weeks
Mike Florio and Tony Dungy explore what’s at stake when making a head coach change this early in the season.
Watson's contract leaves Browns in a bind
Mike Florio and Charles Robinson break down how Deshaun Watson's contract has put the Browns in a tough spot due to money guarantees and why the team needs to go for younger, cheaper players.
How Bucs balance safety while preparing for Week 6
Tony Dungy joins Mike Florio to unpack his experience with hurricanes in the Tampa area and explains the challenge of prioritizing the safety of families while still focusing on Week 6.
Rodgers addresses relationship with Hackett
Mike Florio sifts through Aaron Rodgers’ read on how Nathaniel Hackett fits into the picture now that Robert Saleh has been fired and why the players need to take accountability.