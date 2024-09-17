 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draftqbs_240917.jpg
QBs who could use draft mulligan with another team
nbc_pft_jjohnson_240917.jpg
What Johnson’s torn Achilles means for Reddick
nbc_pft_kelcebooth_240917.jpg
Analyzing decision to put Kelce in broadcast booth

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draftqbs_240917.jpg
QBs who could use draft mulligan with another team
nbc_pft_jjohnson_240917.jpg
What Johnson’s torn Achilles means for Reddick
nbc_pft_kelcebooth_240917.jpg
Analyzing decision to put Kelce in broadcast booth

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

What Johnson’s torn Achilles means for Reddick

September 17, 2024 09:04 AM
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty outline why they anticipate Haason Reddick’s deal getting done shortly after Jermaine Johnson tore his Achilles.
Up Next
nbc_pft_draftqbs_240917.jpg
4:01
QBs who could use draft mulligan with another team
Now Playing
nbc_pft_kelcebooth_240917.jpg
6:34
Analyzing decision to put Kelce in broadcast booth
Now Playing
nbc_pft_morris_240917.jpg
9:05
Morris set up Falcons to execute in final minutes
Now Playing
nbc_pft_helmet_240917.jpg
4:16
McCourty explains ‘situational football’ tactics
Now Playing
nbc_pft_sunsuperlatives_240916.jpg
13:37
Week 2 superlatives: Jets, Dobbins take off
Now Playing
nbc_pft_draftsundaystmnt_240916.jpg
2:40
Bowers, Rice make Week 2 statements
Now Playing
nbc_pft_afcnorth_240916.jpg
3:23
Steelers sit atop AFC North early in season
Now Playing
nbc_pft_coltspacker_240916.jpg
5:34
Packers remind NFL they’re a force vs. Colts
Now Playing
nbc_pft_ramscard_240916.jpg
2:20
Murray perfect as Cardinals blast Rams
Now Playing
nbc_pft_chase_240916.jpg
8:07
Chase’s frustration shows in outburst at officials
Now Playing
nbc_pft_cheifsbengals_240916.jpg
7:33
Bengals miss ‘knockout punch’ vs. Chiefs
Now Playing
nbc_pft_bucslions_240916.jpg
9:15
Mayfield’s impact shows in Bucs’ win over Lions
Now Playing