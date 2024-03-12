Watch Now
Huff takes ‘cutting-edge’ talents to Philadelphia
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dive into why Bryce Huff will thrive with the Eagles on his reported three-year deal and how his relentless pressure sets him apart from the pack.
Minshew was ‘destined to be a Raider’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms why the Raiders reportedly agreeing to a two-year deal with Gardner Minshew allows them to take a tactical approach to the QB position.
Dak sues over alleged $100 million extortion plot
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down Dak Prescott’s decision to turn the tables in response to previously receiving a letter seeking settlement of a potential claim for sexual assault.
Jones gets ‘a little extra juice’ with Vikings
Mike Florio and Chris Simms like Aaron Jones' fit with the Minnesota Vikings, as the former Packers running back is reportedly joining Green Bay's NFC North rivals on a one-year pact.
LV levels up with ‘difference-maker’ in Wilkins
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore how Christian Wilkins will be a force on the field in Las Vegas, after the DT reportedly agreed to a four-year deal, and how he’ll complement Maxx Crosby and more.
Mixon will have options despite badly timed cut
Mike Florio and Chris Simms assess the Bengals' backfield picture and Joe Mixon's future after Cincinnati released their longtime running back.
Ekeler will give the Commanders ‘a little sizzle’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how Austin Ekeler will be able to spark the Commanders, as well as look at how his reported replacement in L.A., Gus Edwards, is fit for the Jim Harbaugh mold.
Panthers ‘showed their hand’ too much with Burns
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack reports the Giants are acquiring Brian Burns from the Panthers for a second- and fifth-round pick.
Pollard deal means Henry’s era in TEN likely over
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore how Brian Callahan is looking to lay a new foundation with the Titans and how Tony Pollard could be a difference maker.
Jacobs has much to prove on reported one-year deal
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss why they felt the Aaron Jones release “was coming” and how the stakes are high for Josh Jacobs to prove himself in Green Bay.
Singletary ‘fits the offense’ with Giants
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine the Giants’ move to bring in Devin Singletary on a reported three-year deal and how he can strengthen the RB rotation.
Barkley’s reported deal with PHI helps RB market
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect Saquon Barkley’s reported three-year deal with the Eagles, discuss why he’s a “perfect fit” for Philadelphia and more.