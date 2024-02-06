 Skip navigation
Why King ‘can’t pick against Mahomes’ in SB LVIII

February 6, 2024 02:03 PM
Peter King explains to Mike Florio and Chris Simms why he’s looking forward to all the talent in Super Bowl LVIII and how he’s not willing to bet against Patrick Mahomes.
