Witherspoon gives the Seahawks an 'explosive' edge
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine why the Seahawks could be dangerous this season, especially with Devon Witherspoon shining, but why their Week 12-15 stretch will be challenging.
Hip-drop tackle that injured Smith is ‘dangerous’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack why the tackle that injured Geno Smith warrants a future discussion from the league in the offseason, given the injury-risk associated with it.
Word Association: Bucs, Jags, Pats offenses
Mike Florio and Chris Simms play a round of “Word Association” to give their takes on the Buccaneers' offense, the Jaguars' offense and the Patriots' offense.
Daboll lays into Jones after pick-six vs. Seahawks
Mike Florio and Chris Simms describe why it’s “almost oblivious” to not understand the root of the Giants' issues stem from the offensive line, not Daniel Jones.
Examining how Giants can change tire on moving car
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss what changes the Giants need to make after their Week 4 loss to the Seahawks, if they have any hopes of turning their season around.
What Pickett’s bone bruise means for Steelers
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine how a potential short-term absence for Kenny Pickett could affect the Steelers.
Watson was medically cleared to play in Week 4
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why they wouldn’t question Deshaun Watson’s decision to not play in Week 4, given he’s shown he can play through a slew of injuries in the past.
Chase confident Burrow will be back in no time
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect Ja’Marr Chase’s read on the situation with Joe Burrow and address if the Bengals’ issues are bigger than just at QB.
Simms: Bengals ‘too talented’ to look like they do
Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out why a one-legged Joe Burrow isn’t the same as a one-legged Patrick Mahomes and how the Bengals’ offense won’t be firing at all cylinders until he’s healthy.
Giants were ‘a disaster’ vs. Seahawks in Week 4
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze what went wrong for the Giants against the Seahawks and explore why Daniel Jones has had one of the hardest last four years out of any QB.
Bills not ready to vacate AFC East throne
Sean McDermott had the Bills’ defense ready for the Dolphins’ high-octane attack, and Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs played one of their best games to remind everyone who has dominated the AFC East recently.
Bears flail in the clutch against Broncos
The Bears got off to a great start against the Broncos, but the squandered chances that led to a disaster loss could have a major impact on Matt Eberflus.