 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

DP World Tour Championship 2024 - Day Four
Looking back on the most emotionally draining year of Rory McIlroy’s career
UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers
Bueckers scores 29, Auriemma ties coaching record as No. 2 UConn beats No. 14 UNC 69-58
Olympics: Tennis
Rafael Nadal will head into retirement after Spain hosts the Davis Cup

Top Clips

nbc_ffpg_propashot_241117.jpg
LAC’s Herbert, PIT’s Wilson lead Week 11 prop bets
nbc_golf_dpwthl_241117.jpg
Lawrence, McKibbin earn PGA Tour cards for 2025
nbc_golf_rorytalk_241117.jpg
Rory emotional after winning DPWT Championship

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

DP World Tour Championship 2024 - Day Four
Looking back on the most emotionally draining year of Rory McIlroy’s career
UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers
Bueckers scores 29, Auriemma ties coaching record as No. 2 UConn beats No. 14 UNC 69-58
Olympics: Tennis
Rafael Nadal will head into retirement after Spain hosts the Davis Cup

Top Clips

nbc_ffpg_propashot_241117.jpg
LAC’s Herbert, PIT’s Wilson lead Week 11 prop bets
nbc_golf_dpwthl_241117.jpg
Lawrence, McKibbin earn PGA Tour cards for 2025
nbc_golf_rorytalk_241117.jpg
Rory emotional after winning DPWT Championship

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Week 11 predictions: BAL's Jackson, CIN's Brown

November 17, 2024 12:04 PM
Matthew Berry and the Fantasy Football Pregame crew run through several of their biggest predictions for the Week 11 slate, with looks at Lamar Jackson, Chase Brown, and more.
Up Next
nbc_ffpg_propashot_241117.jpg
7:34
LAC’s Herbert, PIT’s Wilson lead Week 11 prop bets
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_chargersintv2_241115.jpg
9:19
Chargers’ Mack, James embrace Harbaugh’s influence
Now Playing
nbc_dls_dianarussini_24115.jpg
16:12
Bears, Giants have questions to answer in Week 11
Now Playing
nbc_dps_devinmccourtyinterview_241115.jpg
11:33
Bengals, Rams have a lot at stake in Week 11
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_241115.jpg
2:40
Week 11 pick-up lines: Allen or Tillman prop bet?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_tnfcommanders_241115.jpg
14:00
Lack of weapons on display for Daniels vs Eagles
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_tradetargetssell_241115.jpg
7:41
Harris, Dobbins and Downs top sells for Week 11
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_dennycarter_241115.jpg
6:06
Get in on Moore, Boutte, Knox matchups in Week 11
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_tradetargetbuys_241115.jpg
6:39
Nabers, Ridley, Irving top fantasy trade targets
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_tnfeagles_241115.jpg
5:11
Barkley leads Eagles to win over Commanders
Now Playing
nbc_pft_lacvscin_241115.jpg
3:21
Chargers riding hot defense into test vs. Bengals
Now Playing
nbc_pft_gamemanagement_241115.jpg
11:54
Game management headlines Commanders vs. Eagles
Now Playing