Shanahan proud of 49ers for 'gut check' win
Kyle Shanahan credits his team for overcoming a tough test against the Green Bay Packers in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.
Harbaugh credits fans for ‘deafening’ atmosphere
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh talks about fans bringing the noise during their playoff win against the Texans and the Baltimore defense made things difficult for Houston.
Lions willing to do ‘whatever it takes’ vs. Bucs
Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Penei Sewell express their love for Detroit Lions fans and share the team's mindset heading into their Divisional Round matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Hutchinson: Surreal to win with hometown Lions
Aidan Hutchinson sits down with Mike Tirico to reflect on helping the Detroit Lions earn their first playoff win in over 30 years, playing for his hometown team, his dance background and much more.
Sirianni’s future with Eagles has been decided
NBC Sports Philadelphia Eagles pre/postgame Live analyst Ron Jaworski joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss Nick Sirianni's status, Bill Belichick's next head-coaching job, the NFL Divisional Round and more.
Was noise weighing on McCarthy ahead of playoffs?
NFL Network's Jane Slater joins Dan Patrick to discuss Mike McCarthy's remaining with the Dallas Cowboys, including whether the noise was weighing on the head coach and Jerry Jones not making calls to other candidates.
Questions surround Cowboys after another collapse
Bob Sturm joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss the state of the Dallas Cowboys, including his reaction to Mike McCarthy's return as head coach and the chances of Dallas seeing new ownership in the future.
Show Me Something Divisional Round: Barry, Slowik
Mike Florio and Peter King reveal who they believe need to step up in NFL Divisional Round matchups including Texans OC Bobby Slowik, Packers DC Joe Barry, Isiah Pacheco, Jordan Love and more.
Examining Tomlin’s contract status with Steelers
Heading into the final year of his contract without an extension, Mike Florio and Peter King break down Mike Tomlin's comments about his talks with Pittsburgh Steelers ownership.
Buccaneers-Lions clash could go down to the wire
Mike Florio and Peter King look ahead to the Buccaneers and Lions Divisional Round matchup, where they expect Baker Mayfield & Co. to put up a fight against Dan Campbell and the Lions.
Packers have momentum going into Divisional Round
Mike Florio and Peter King say Packers management and Matt LaFleur deserve a lot of credit for making it to the Divisional Round, where their surging squad gets a chance to flex its muscles vs. the 49ers.
Mahomes, Allen set to duel in ‘coin-flip’ matchup
Mike Florio and Peter King think Patrick Mahomes is 'impervious' to the challenges of playing in hostile road environments, a key factor ahead of the Chiefs' Divisional Round matchup in Buffalo.