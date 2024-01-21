 Skip navigation
Top News


NFL Playoffs Schedule 2023-24: Dates, times, TV networks and playoff picture for Divisional Round and more

How to watch Caitlin Clark, Iowa vs. Ohio State: Time, streaming for today’s women’s college basketball game

Basketball Pickups: Dosunmu and Sochan worth a look

Top Clips


Plessinger rocks San Diego with a loud 450SX win

Thrasher back in the 250SX winner’s circle

Lawrence, Anderson lock horns postrace in SD

Shanahan proud of 49ers for 'gut check' win

January 21, 2024 02:02 AM
Kyle Shanahan credits his team for overcoming a tough test against the Green Bay Packers in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.
Harbaugh credits fans for 'deafening' atmosphere
0:52
Harbaugh credits fans for ‘deafening’ atmosphere
Lions willing to do 'whatever it takes' vs. Bucs
2:20
Lions willing to do ‘whatever it takes’ vs. Bucs
Hutchinson: Surreal to win with hometown Lions
11:56
Hutchinson: Surreal to win with hometown Lions
Sirianni's future with Eagles has been decided
10:06
Sirianni’s future with Eagles has been decided
Was noise weighing on McCarthy ahead of playoffs?
9:37
Was noise weighing on McCarthy ahead of playoffs?
Questions surround Cowboys after another collapse
6:54
Questions surround Cowboys after another collapse
Show Me Something Divisional Round: Barry, Slowik
7:26
Show Me Something Divisional Round: Barry, Slowik
nbc_pft_tomlin_240119.jpg
6:01
Examining Tomlin’s contract status with Steelers
nbc_pft_buclio_240119.jpg
3:14
Buccaneers-Lions clash could go down to the wire
nbc_pft_pac49ers_240119.jpg
5:21
Packers have momentum going into Divisional Round
nbc_pft_mahomes_240119.jpg
4:14
Mahomes, Allen set to duel in ‘coin-flip’ matchup
nbc_pft_benjohnson_240119.jpg
5:26
King: HC interviews mid-playoffs are ‘distasteful’
