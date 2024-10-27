Watch Now
LaFleur has a ‘high level of concern’ for Love
Mike Florio provides insight on Jordan Love, after the QB exited the game with a groin injury against the Jaguars in Week 8.
Up Next
McCourty FaceTimes Winston to unpack upset victory
McCourty FaceTimes Winston to unpack upset victory
Devin McCourty calls up Jameis Winston to gain insight on his mentality entering Week 8 as the starter, break down the final key plays of the game and understand what Cleveland's mindset is moving forward.
Lamb motivated by outside noise with Cowboys
Lamb motivated by outside noise with Cowboys
CeeDee Lamb breaks down his reaction to outside noise, Dak Prescott's view of the game and his expectations for the Dallas Cowboys amid an up-and-down start to the season.
Lamb explores carrying on Cowboys’ tradition
Lamb explores carrying on Cowboys' tradition
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb sits down with Jason Garrett to discuss the team’s season so far, his relationship with Dak Prescott, and the high expectations he places upon himself.
How will Bucs respond to Godwin, Evans injuries?
How will Bucs respond to Godwin, Evans injuries?
Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison and Jac Collinsworth react to the most notable injuries from Week 7, breaking down how the Tampa Bay Buccaneers can recover after injuries to their two best pass-catchers.
Bengals, Cowboys headline teams with questions
Bengals, Cowboys headline teams with questions
Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison and Jac Collinsworth discuss some of the NFL teams with the biggest questions surrounding them after Week 7, including the Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys and Indianapolis Colts.
Commanders, Ravens lead most impressive teams
Commanders, Ravens lead most impressive teams
Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison and Jac Collinsworth break down why the Washington Commanders, Baltimore Ravens and Green Bay Packers are playing their best football through Week 7 of the NFL season.
Hopkins will ‘open up’ Chiefs’ offense
Hopkins will 'open up' Chiefs' offense
Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison and Jac Collinsworth react to the Chiefs trading for DeAndre Hopkins, explaining how the move helps a Kansas City squad that has been impacted by injuries.
Inside Berry’s MNF Love/Hate for Week 7
Inside Berry's MNF Love/Hate for Week 7
With a Monday Night Football doubleheader in Week 7, Matthew Berry reveals why he's eyeing J.K. Dobbins and Baker Mayfield but has some concerns about the Bucs backfield.
Jets didn’t execute the ‘little things’ well
Jets didn't execute the 'little things' well
Rodney Harrison, Tony Dungy and Jac Collinsworth discuss how Aaron Rodgers' two interceptions affected the Jets' energy, what adjustments New York needs to make and more.
Packers defense has lights out showing vs. Texans
Packers defense has lights out showing vs. Texans
Mike Florio, Jason Garrett, Devin McCourty, Maria Taylor and Matthew Berry react to the Green Bay Packers defensive performance and analyze how they were able to slow down C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans offense.
Freiermuth lauds Wilson, Fields both after SNF win
Freiermuth lauds Wilson, Fields both after SNF win
Pittsburgh tight end Pat Freiermuth joins the Peacock Sunday Night Football Final set after the Steelers' commanding 37-15 win over the Jets in Week 7.