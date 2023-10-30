Watch Now
Jets 'find a way to win' vs. Giants in Week 8
The FNIA crew recap the New York Jets' comeback victory over the New York Giants in Week 8 and how quarterback Zach Wilson came through in crunch time.
Speed Round: NFL teams as Halloween villains
The FNIA crew compares NFL teams to villains such as Freddy Krueger, Dracula, Hannibal Lector and Michael Myers in a Halloween-themed edition of Week 8 Speed Round.
49ers continue to sputter in loss to Bengals
The 49ers' loss to the Bengals made three straight for a team that expects to contend for a championship. Cincinnati, meanwhile, is only on the way up.
Broncos give Mahomes, Chiefs the chills
Regardless of Patrick Mahomes' health, the Broncos deserve credit for capitalizing on the Chiefs' mistakes.
Brown ‘unguardable’ as Eagles escape v. Commanders
Football Night in America recaps the Philadelphia Eagles' win over the Washington Commanders, in which A.J. Brown was "unguardable" once again and the Eagles made enough big plays to come out on top.
Cowboys had ‘different mentality’ in Rams win
The FNIA crew breaks down how the Cowboys dominated in all phases to protect home field against the Rams.
Vikings ‘devastated’ by Cousins’ injury
Mike Florio checks in to discuss the Vikings' mindset around Kirk Cousins' injury and their plans moving forward.
Wilson clutch for Jets, Taylor departs for Giants
Mike Florio discusses Zach Wilson’s heroics at the end of the Jets-Giants game and provides the latest on Tyrod Taylor.
How should Vikings proceed after Cousins injury?
With concern mounting about the injury Kirk Cousins suffered against the Packers, Mike Florio offers an update on where the Vikings could go from here.
Flag football add to 2028 Olympics a ‘huge deal’
LA28 chairperson Casey Wasserman speaks to Mike Tirico about the importance of adding flag football to the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, which will serve as a "launching pad" for football on a global scale.
Levis answers TEN QB question; ATL’s up in the air
Mike Florio reports on the Titans and Falcons’ quarterback situations after Will Levis went wild for Tennessee and Desmond Ridder exited for Atlanta.
Bagent ‘controlling the controllables’ with Bears
In this episode of 'Gets It', Michael Smith sits down with Bears QB Tyson Bagent to discuss his path from Martinsburg to Chicago, how he's extracting the most out of life, as well as how he's had to outwork everybody.