Top News

NASCAR: Cup Practice and Qualifying
NASCAR Martinsville Cup playoff starting lineup 2024: Martin Truex Jr. wins pole position
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Will Howard throws for 2 touchdowns and No. 4 Ohio State fends off No. 3 Penn State 20-13
ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - France
Amber Glenn hangs on for her first Grand Prix title in France

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_indianamich_sarrattd_241102.jpg
Rourke finds Sarratt to extend Indiana’s lead
nbc_cfb_indianamich_lawtontd_241102.jpg
Lawton scores TD up the middle to give IU the lead
nbc_horse_bcdistaff_241102.jpg
Thorpedo Anna eases her way to a Distaff win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

NASCAR: Cup Practice and Qualifying
NASCAR Martinsville Cup playoff starting lineup 2024: Martin Truex Jr. wins pole position
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Will Howard throws for 2 touchdowns and No. 4 Ohio State fends off No. 3 Penn State 20-13
ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - France
Amber Glenn hangs on for her first Grand Prix title in France

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_indianamich_sarrattd_241102.jpg
Rourke finds Sarratt to extend Indiana’s lead
nbc_cfb_indianamich_lawtontd_241102.jpg
Lawton scores TD up the middle to give IU the lead
nbc_horse_bcdistaff_241102.jpg
Thorpedo Anna eases her way to a Distaff win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Jefferson talks connection with Darnold, O'Connell

November 2, 2024 03:25 PM
Justin Jefferson chats with Devin McCourty about the Vikings' offensive progression with Sam Darnold at quarterback and how head coach Kevin O'Connell is building a special chemistry in Minnesota.
nbc_fnia_getsit_jeffersonintv_241102.jpg
18:07
Jefferson ‘chasing greatness’ as Vikings grow
jefferson.jpg
4:42
Colts can’t let Jefferson beat them on SNF
nbc_fnia_podwhoseeatinggood_241030.jpg
8:42
Daniels, Nix eatin’ good heading into NFL Week 9
flacco.jpg
8:09
Flacco brings ‘stability’ as Colts starting QB
demonstration.jpg
3:57
Demonstrating how CHI should’ve defended Hail Mary
nbc_psnff_cowboysprobsv2_241028.jpg
2:59
Cowboys have become ‘one dimensional’
nbc_psnff_lynchintv2_241028.jpg
6:11
Lynch explains how to manage 49ers’ injured roster
nbc_psnff_sfwarnerint_241027.jpg
5:54
Warner’s halftime speech helps spark the 49ers
nbc_fnia_speedround_241027.jpg
10:45
Speed Round: Are Lions the best team in football?
nbc_fnia_brownsravens_241027.jpg
6:21
Winston injects life into Browns in Week 8 victory
nbc_fnia_washchi_241027.jpg
7:47
Why Commanders could be a ‘team of destiny’
nbc_fnia_florioeagles_241027.jpg
0:24
Eagles’ Hurts learning from last year’s mistakes
