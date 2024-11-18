 Skip navigation
Top News

Syndication: Journal Sentinel
Wisconsin fires offensive coordinator Phil Longo after third consecutive loss
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Indiana vs. Ohio State prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, betting trends, and stats
NCAA Football: Oregon at Wisconsin
AP Top 25: Oregon is the unanimous No. 1 team again; Georgia is back in top 10 and LSU out of Top 25

Top Clips

nbc_simms_kcbuf_241117.jpg
Simms: Bills are ‘more explosive’ than Chiefs
nbc_psnff_derwinjamesintv_241117.jpg
James: Chargers can ‘win in any fashion’
nbc_psnff_bengalsshort_241118.jpg
How Bengals must approach rest of the season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Syndication: Journal Sentinel
Wisconsin fires offensive coordinator Phil Longo after third consecutive loss
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Indiana vs. Ohio State prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, betting trends, and stats
NCAA Football: Oregon at Wisconsin
AP Top 25: Oregon is the unanimous No. 1 team again; Georgia is back in top 10 and LSU out of Top 25

Top Clips

nbc_simms_kcbuf_241117.jpg
Simms: Bills are ‘more explosive’ than Chiefs
nbc_psnff_derwinjamesintv_241117.jpg
James: Chargers can ‘win in any fashion’
nbc_psnff_bengalsshort_241118.jpg
How Bengals must approach rest of the season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Ask Tony and Rodney: Top questions after Week 11

November 18, 2024 12:59 AM
Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison field questions about if Aaron Rodgers has done enough to entice a team for 2025, if Jared Goff is a legit MVP candidate and who the best rookie QB has been so far this season.
nbc_psnff_derwinjamesintv_241117.jpg
4:29
James: Chargers can ‘win in any fashion’
nbc_psnff_bengalsshort_241118.jpg
2:26
How Bengals must approach rest of the season
nbc_psnff_jimharbaugheffect_241118.jpg
5:31
Harbaugh has brought mental toughness to Chargers
nbc_fnia_appspeedround_241117.jpg
5:08
Speed Round: Has Richardson turned a corner?
watthenry.jpg
5:54
Steelers turn Ravens ‘into a shell of themselves’
caleb.jpg
6:26
Williams ‘responded’ to OC change in Bears’ loss
nbc_fnia_kcbufv2_241117.jpg
6:24
Bills prove they ‘have enough’ in win vs. Chiefs
nbc_fnia_kcvbufdiscussion_241117.jpg
1:21
Bills earn ‘team win’ over Chiefs
nbc_nfl_floriohit_241117.jpg
0:51
What Jags’ blowout loss means for Pederson
nbc_fnia_pitwattft_241117.jpg
2:34
Taylor FaceTimes Watt to unpack BAL-PIT ‘hatred’
nbc_fnia_chargersintv2_241115.jpg
9:19
Chargers’ Mack, James embrace Harbaugh’s influence
nbc_fnia_week11preview_241113.jpg
13:19
What to expect in Week 11’s biggest matchups
