MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics
149th Kentucky Derby
How to stream the 2024 Kentucky Derby on Peacock
Texas Rangers v Detroit Tigers
Motown at center of football universe as Detroit prepares to host its first NFL draft

Top Clips

nbc_pft_lionsv2_240425.jpg
Lions extend St. Brown, Sewell ahead of NFL draft
nbc_pft_boldpredictions_240425.jpg
NFL draft bold predictions: Vikings stay at No. 11
nbc_pft_carolinadraft_240425.jpg
Panthers could target WRs Legette, Worthy in draft

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Dan Patrick Show's hottest takes for the NFL draft

April 25, 2024 10:55 AM
Members of The Dan Patrick Show provide their hottest takes ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft, discussing Marvin Harrison Jr., Spencer Rattler, Bo Nix, and Brock Bowers.
nbc_pft_lionsv2_240425.jpg
7:58
Lions extend St. Brown, Sewell ahead of NFL draft
nbc_pft_boldpredictions_240425.jpg
1:25
NFL draft bold predictions: Vikings stay at No. 11
nbc_pft_carolinadraft_240425.jpg
2:11
Panthers could target WRs Legette, Worthy in draft
nbc_pft_hendricksontrade_240425.jpg
3:01
Report: Hendrickson requests trade from Bengals
nbc_pft_draftmorelikely_240425.jpg
14:41
NFL draft scenarios: Odunze falls, Chargers go OL
nbc_pft_penixnix_240425.jpg
11:39
Broncos ‘can’t flirt with danger’ in QB search
nbc_pft_commanderspick_244025.jpg
14:49
Daniels is a ‘no-brainer’ for Commanders at No. 2
nbc_pft_qbnottop5_244025.jpg
6:15
Which QB is most likely to fall out of top five?
nbc_pft_calebwilliams_240425.jpg
9:33
Williams will be a ‘special’ No. 1 pick for Bears
nbc_pft_giantsvikings_240425.jpg
15:34
Giants’ options with Jones if they draft a QB
nbc_dps_drakemayeinterviewv2_240424.jpg
9:29
Maye: Not sure, but have idea who might draft me
nbc_dps_mattmillerinterview_240424.jpg
12:29
Vikings, Patriots have chance to ‘shake up’ draft
