Top News

The American Express - Final Round
First Tiger, now Phil: Dunlap keeps making history
nbc_simms_tbvdetpreview_240118.jpg
NFL Playoffs Schedule 2023-24: Dates, times, TV networks for AFC, NFC Conference Championships and more
The American Express - Final Round
American Express payout: Who got the money and points?

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_kcmahomespresser_240121.jpg
Mahomes credits Chiefs uniting for road win
nbc_golf_pga_dunlappresser_240121.jpg
Dunlap: Nothing went as expected in AmEx win
nbc_golf_pga_dunlapcomp_240121.jpg
Dunlap’s best shots at the American Express

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

40-For-40: Inside the Broncos-Raiders rivalry

January 22, 2024 12:00 AM
As Peter King commemorates covering his 40th NFL season, he remembers the Raiders-Broncos 1994 playoff matchup, where there was an earthquake in the second quarter and five brawls over the course of the game.
jaredgofflionsramspk.jpg
8:46
Goff imposed will on Rams in Wild Card game
Jerry_Jones.jpg
25:58
Is Belichick DAL’s answer to restoring order?
nbc_pk_40for40pats_240112.jpg
4:01
40-For-40: Inside Belichick’s coaching mindset
nbc_pk_vrabelfiring_240109.jpg
10:53
Was a power struggle behind Titans’ Vrabel firing?
nbc_pk_superwildcardwknd_240109.jpg
11:09
Which teams will conquer Super Wild Card Weekend?
nbc_pk_40for402017brady_231130.jpg
4:22
40-For-40: Visiting Brady in Montana
nbc_pk_brownswithflacco_240102.jpg
4:24
How dangerous are the Browns with Flacco?
nbc_pk_justinfieldsfuture_240102.jpg
13:06
King feels that Bears should bypass QB in draft
nbc_pk_lionstwopoint_240102.jpg
10:12
DET was trying to be deceptive before 2-point try
nbc_pk_40for402000rams_231130.jpg
2:41
40-For-40: 2000 Rams and The Greatest Show on Turf
nbc_pk_joeflaccointv_231229__102453.jpg
19:32
Flacco: Trying to make the most of CLE opportunity
nbc_pk_tjwattinterview_231226.jpg
19:43
Watt: Heyward is like ‘my professional brother’
