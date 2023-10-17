Watch Now
Dolphins vs. Eagles a 'showcase game' for NFL
Peter King and Myles Simmons preview the Week 7 Sunday Night Football matchup between the Dolphins and Eagles, discussing why Miami is a "big test" for Philadelphia in a "showcase game" for the NFL.
Up Next
Dissecting elite tier of NFL teams after Week 6
Dissecting elite tier of NFL teams after Week 6
Now that there are no more undefeated teams in the NFL, Peter King and Myles Simmons examine which teams they believe are the strongest and and of them, who stands the best shot at making it to the Super Bowl.
40-For-40: Spending time with Belichick’s parents
40-For-40: Spending time with Belichick's parents
As Peter King commemorates covering his 40th NFL season, he remembers profiling Patriots coach Bill Belichick in 2004, where he visited Belichick's parents and got to see the future HOF coach's childhood bedroom.
Two of the ‘biggest’ NFL names injured early
Two of the 'biggest' NFL names injured early
Peter King and Myles Simmons discuss the already struggling Vikings plus the Justin Jefferson setback, and other injuries around the league in Aaron Rodgers, Matt Milano and Tre'Davious White.
40-For-40: King remembers Bettis’ final NFL game
40-For-40: King remembers Bettis' final NFL game
As Peter King commemorates covering his 40th NFL season, he reflects back on Jerome Bettis' last game vs. the Detroit Lions in 2006 at Ford Field where Bettis likened his career to a Hollywood film.
King: Sanders will be better than Williams in NFL
King: Sanders will be better than Williams in NFL
Peter King's gut feeling is that Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders is going to be a better NFL player than USC signal caller Caleb Williams, but explains why fans should take his opinion with a grain of salt.
NYG flaws have been exposed after 2022 playoff run
NYG flaws have been exposed after 2022 playoff run
Peter King and Myles Simmons react to the woefully disappointing start to the season for the New York Giants, who are 1-3 with the schedule only getting tougher in October.
King: ‘I love watching the Houston Texans’
King: 'I love watching the Houston Texans'
When Peter King watches the Texans, he sees guys who love to play football, and he applauds Houston for the way they have drafted to form a team that's setting a great example in the locker room and in the community.
Rams’ Nacua talks upbringing, setting NFL records
Rams' Nacua talks upbringing, setting NFL records
Peter King chats with Rams' rookie WR Puka Nacua to discuss his upbringing playing football, notable moments throughout college, preparing for the NFL draft and the record-setting start to his pro career.
Cowboys, 49ers, Eagles atop King’s power rankings
Cowboys, 49ers, Eagles atop King's power rankings
Peter King and Myles Simmons dissect King's top-five power rankings for NFL teams through two weeks of the season, including the standout Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers.
Nacua at forefront of Rams’ revitalization
Nacua at forefront of Rams' revitalization
Peter King and Myles Simmons try to figure out why Puka Nacua has been able to be so productive for the Rams right away and how Sean McVay is bouncing back from a miserable 2022.
Can Tagovailoa become a top 5 NFL quarterback?
Can Tagovailoa become a top 5 NFL quarterback?
Peter King and Myles Simmons discuss Tua Tagovailoa Week 1 performance against the Los Angeles Chargers and the fourth-year quarterback's potential moving forward.