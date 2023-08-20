 Skip navigation
Athletics World Championship
Noah Lyles wins 100m at world championships, first step of sprint double
MX Budds Creek 2023 Aaron Plessinger pops champagne.jpg
Motocross 2023: Results and points after SuperMotocross Round 27 at Budds Creek
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
ATHLETICS HUNGARY WORLDS PREPARATIONS
2023 World Track and Field Championships Results

nbc_pl_whuche_redcardaguerd_v2_230820.jpg
Aguerd sent off for second yellow card v. Chelsea
nbc_pl_whuche_antoniogoal_230820.jpg
Antonio’s strike gives West Ham lead v. Chelsea
nbc_pl_mcginnintv_230820.jpg
McGinn recaps Villa’s win after ‘turbulent week’

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Eric Kendricks: 'I'm where I'm supposed to be'

August 20, 2023 09:34 AM
Eric Kendricks chats with Peter King about returning to his home state of California, his feelings toward the Minnesota Vikings and his expectations for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2023.
nbc_pk_newkidkendricks_230820.jpg
1:02
Kendricks is ‘centerpiece’ of Chargers’ defense
nbc_pk_newkidcarr_230820.jpg
1:28
Derek Carr making instant impact with the Saints
nbc_pk_musgroveintv_230820.jpg
12:38
Musgrove details his passion for fantasy football
nbc_pk_dakintv_230820.jpg
3:59
Prescott’s expectations for Cowboys’ offense
carr.jpg
2:11
Carr forming early bond with Olave at Saints camp
herbert.jpg
2:21
Herbert continues to develop with new OC Moore
nbc_pk_3things_230818.jpg
2:18
All eyes on 49ers’ QBs at training camp
nbc_pk_hargave_230818__439574.jpg
1:13
Niners double down on defensive line with Hargrave
nbc_pk_mccaffrey_230818.jpg
9:40
McCaffrey, 49ers not dwelling on last season
nbc_pk_brockpurdy_230818.jpg
7:19
Purdy opens up about turbulent injury recovery
nbc_pk_kevinwarrenint_230815.jpg
22:33
Warren discusses NFL return and state of CFB
nbc_pk_interview_230814.jpg
25:14
Peter King, Todd Archer analyze Elliott’s NE fit
