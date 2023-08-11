Watch Now
Kelce embracing KC's target in loaded AFC
Peter King catches up with Travis Kelce about the Chiefs playing with a target on their back as defending champions, as well as Patrick Mahomes' greatness, the competitiveness in training camp and Saturday Night Live.
Up Next
Mahomes connecting with young WRs in KC camp
Mahomes connecting with young WRs in KC camp
Peter King shares the three things he learned from Kansas City Chiefs training camp, including the team's unwavering motivation and Patrick Mahomes' connection with his young wide receivers.
Can Rice make an immediate impact with Chiefs?
Can Rice make an immediate impact with Chiefs?
Peter King explains why WR Rashee Rice is his "New Kid in Town" for the Kansas City Chiefs, who has made a clear impression throughout the summer on QB Patrick Mahomes.
How football raised Colts rookie QB Richardson
How football raised Colts rookie QB Richardson
Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson talks with Peter King about the change from college to the NFL, starting for only one year at Florida and the life lessons he learned from football.
Moore, Mooney call Bears training camp ‘electric’
Moore, Mooney call Bears training camp 'electric'
Peter King catches up with Chicago Bears wide receivers D.J. Moore and Darnell Mooney who discuss Justin Fields' growth, the vibe of training camp, and more.
Moore already turning heads in Bears training camp
Moore already turning heads in Bears training camp
Peter King explains why he believes D.J. Moore is going to be a real impact player for the Chicago Bears this season based on what he's seen in training camp so far.
King’s key takeaways from Bears’ training camp
King's key takeaways from Bears' training camp
Peter King gives his three takeaways from the Chicago Bears training camp, including Justin Fields' improvement, Yannick Ngakoue's role moving forward, and a standout rookie cornerback.
Packers are ‘taking their time’ with Jordan Love
Packers are 'taking their time' with Jordan Love
Peter King provides his three takeaways from Green Bay Packers training camp, including head coach Matt LaFleur's approach with Jordan Love, the strides of tight end Luke Musgrave and the franchise's new mentality.
Packers think Reed is the solution at slot
Packers think Reed is the solution at slot
Green Bay's second-round pick Jayden Reed is Peter King's "New Kid in Town," and the Packers think they have the right complement to their current receivers.
Kahler’s stories to watch at Packers training camp
Kahler's stories to watch at Packers training camp
Peter King catches up with Kalyn Kahler of the Athletic in Green Bay to reminisce on their shared memories from working at the Monday Morning Quarterback as well as share takeaways from Packers training camp.
Love: ‘This is what I’ve been working for’
Love: 'This is what I've been working for'
Jordan Love addresses his special reception during Family Night in Green Bay, what three years of "growing, learning, developing" were like behind Aaron Rodgers, and how he's building familiarity with his receivers.
Bakhtiari adjusts to life sans Rodgers, with Love
Bakhtiari adjusts to life sans Rodgers, with Love
David Bakhtiari, now the longest-tenured player in Green Bay, speaks to Jordan Love's command of the offense, why he anticipates growing pains with the receivers, and why he feels "night and day" compared to last season.
What version of Watson will show up for Browns?
What version of Watson will show up for Browns?
Peter King provides his three takeaways from Cleveland Browns training camp, including which version of Deshaun Watson will show up this year, Elijah Moore's impact and expectations for the defense under Jim Schwartz.