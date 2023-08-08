 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JUL 23 NASCAR Cup Series Highpoint 400
Mike Rockenfeller to drive the No. 42 at Indy and Watkins Glen
Orioles mascot
Orioles indicate broadcaster will be back after reports he was pulled over unflattering stats
St. Louis Cardinals v Chicago White Sox
White Sox refute claims of “no rules” by former reliever Middleton

Top Clips

nbc_pft_kareemhunt_230808.jpg
How RB Hunt can add depth to the Saints
nbc_pft_crossovergrid_230808.jpg
PFT plays The Grid: Featuring BUF, LAC, IND, GB
nbc_pft_terrellwilliams_230808.jpg
Williams to be TEN head coach to open preseason

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JUL 23 NASCAR Cup Series Highpoint 400
Mike Rockenfeller to drive the No. 42 at Indy and Watkins Glen
Orioles mascot
Orioles indicate broadcaster will be back after reports he was pulled over unflattering stats
St. Louis Cardinals v Chicago White Sox
White Sox refute claims of “no rules” by former reliever Middleton

Top Clips

nbc_pft_kareemhunt_230808.jpg
How RB Hunt can add depth to the Saints
nbc_pft_crossovergrid_230808.jpg
PFT plays The Grid: Featuring BUF, LAC, IND, GB
nbc_pft_terrellwilliams_230808.jpg
Williams to be TEN head coach to open preseason

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Love: 'This is what I've been working for'

August 8, 2023 09:07 AM
Jordan Love addresses his special reception during Family Night in Green Bay, what three years of "growing, learning, developing" were like behind Aaron Rodgers, and how he's building familiarity with his receivers.
Up Next
nbc_pk_bakhtiariintv_230808.jpg
11:42
Bakhtiari adjusts to life sans Rodgers, with Love
Now Playing
nbc_pk_browns3things_230806.jpg
2:22
What version of Watson will show up for Browns?
Now Playing
nbc_pk_newkidejijahmoore_230806.jpg
0:58
Moore unveiling ‘premiere NFL receiver traits’
Now Playing
nbc_pk_kevinstefanskiintv_230806.jpg
5:30
Inside Watson’s budding leadership role in CLE
Now Playing
nbc_pk_bryceyoungintv_230806_1920x1080.jpg
6:05
Young living in the moment ahead of rookie season
Now Playing
nbc_pk_frankreichintv_230806.jpg
1:58
Panthers’ Reich likes what he’s seeing in QB Young
Now Playing
nbc_pk_3thingspanthers_230806.jpg
2:37
Panthers QB Young living up to the early hype
Now Playing
nbc_pk_newkidpanthers_230806.jpg
0:54
Inside QB Young’s development with Panthers
Now Playing
nbc_pk_3thingsatlanta_230804.JPG
3:00
King ‘bullish’ on ATL for strong defensive line
Now Playing
nbc_pk_newkidbijan_230804.JPG
1:01
King: Robinson is ‘do-everything guy’ for ATL
Now Playing
nbc_pk_jonnusmithintv_230804.JPG
5:26
Smith explains ‘positionless’ role with Falcons
Now Playing
nbc_pk_arthursmithintv_230804.jpg
12:12
Hidden strengths of Smith’s young Falcons offense
Now Playing