Worse NFL teams make for better preseason games
Dan Patrick and the crew explain why the matchup between the Houston Texans and New England Patriots, while seemingly boring, is actually the more interesting preseason game tonight.
How Bieniemy can win over his players
Dan Patrick dissects Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera's confusing comments about offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and what the OC should do about his team complaining behind his back.
Consistency key for Bears’ Fields this season
Chris Simms breaks down what he needs to see from Chicago Bears' Justin Fields this season, with a focus on the QB's pocket play and throwing ability.
How football raised Colts rookie QB Richardson
Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson talks with Peter King about the change from college to the NFL, starting for only one year at Florida and the life lessons he learned from football.
Stakes are high for Steelers QB Pickett in Year 2
Chris Simms wonders if the Pittsburgh Steelers have the right support around Kenny Pickett to be able to protect the young QB in the pocket and set him up for a successful season.
PFT Draft: Who should be unleashed in 2023?
In this edition of the PFT Draft, Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss players who must be unleashed next season, including the Commanders' Jahan Dotson, George Pickens of the Steelers and the Falcons' Kyle Pitts.
Will DC Flores’ presence be felt right away?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms anticipate the impact DC Brian Flores will have on the Vikings' preseason game vs. the Seahawks and whether Flores can give the Minnesota defense a much-needed confidence boost.
Moore, Mooney call Bears training camp ‘electric’
Peter King catches up with Chicago Bears wide receivers D.J. Moore and Darnell Mooney who discuss Justin Fields' growth, the vibe of training camp, and more.
Unpacking the young QB potential in HOU, NE
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down the preseason game between the Houston Texans and New England Patriots, and what's at stake for the young quarterbacks playing on each team.
Breaking down skill sets of Addison, Smith-Njigba
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down what to expect from wide receives Jordan Addison and Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the preseason game between the Seattle Seahawks and Minnesota Vikings.
HOU wants ‘overall explosiveness’ from Anderson
Houston Texans rookie QB C.J. Stroud has received most of the preseason attention, but Mike Florio and Chris Simms are excited to take a closer look at first-round pick Will Anderson Jr.
Can the NFL preseason be even shorter?
Mike Florio explains why he believes the NFL is trending towards playing 18 regular season games and two preseason games, while Chris Simms argues the preseason is "necessary" despite not being the "ultimate" experience.