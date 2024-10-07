Liu's history at the 2019 U.S. Championships

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
IndyCar teaming up with Dallas Cowboys and Texas Rangers for new street race in 2026
Bruce Martin
,
Bruce Martin
,
IMSA Petit Le Mans 2024: How to watch, schedule, start times, entry list, qualifying
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire, Week 6: Add Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Josh Downs
Kyle Dvorchak
,
Kyle Dvorchak
,
Top Clips
Pavia: Alabama ‘were talking crazy’ pregame
Watson’s contract situation is ‘worst in sports’
Spurs ‘didn’t do the basics’ against Brighton
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
IndyCar teaming up with Dallas Cowboys and Texas Rangers for new street race in 2026
Bruce Martin
,
Bruce Martin
,
IMSA Petit Le Mans 2024: How to watch, schedule, start times, entry list, qualifying
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire, Week 6: Add Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Josh Downs
Kyle Dvorchak
,
Kyle Dvorchak
,
Top Clips
Pavia: Alabama ‘were talking crazy’ pregame
Watson’s contract situation is ‘worst in sports’
Spurs ‘didn’t do the basics’ against Brighton
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Liu's history at the 2019 U.S. Championships
October 7, 2024 12:20 PM
Alysa Liu, 13, reflects on becoming the youngest U.S. national champion ever at the 2019 U.S. Figure Skating Championships.
Close Ad