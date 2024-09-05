 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Michigan Wolverines' Sherrone Moore
Texas vs. Michigan Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for September 7
oly_atw100_dlzurich_240905.jpg
Sha’Carri Richardson edges Julien Alfred in Olympic 100m rematch in Zurich
jordanlovelove.jpg
Matthew Berry’s Love/Hate for Week 1 of 2024 season

Top Clips

nbc_dps_drewbreesinterview_240905.jpg
Brees: Transfer portal hampers player development
nbc_dps_dpmakeshissuperbowlpick_240905.jpg
Patrick predicts Lions over Jets in Super Bowl LIX
nbc_dps_coltmccoyinterview_240905.jpg
McCoy: Hunter the ‘best all-around player’ in CFB

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Michigan Wolverines' Sherrone Moore
Texas vs. Michigan Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for September 7
oly_atw100_dlzurich_240905.jpg
Sha’Carri Richardson edges Julien Alfred in Olympic 100m rematch in Zurich
jordanlovelove.jpg
Matthew Berry’s Love/Hate for Week 1 of 2024 season

Top Clips

nbc_dps_drewbreesinterview_240905.jpg
Brees: Transfer portal hampers player development
nbc_dps_dpmakeshissuperbowlpick_240905.jpg
Patrick predicts Lions over Jets in Super Bowl LIX
nbc_dps_coltmccoyinterview_240905.jpg
McCoy: Hunter the ‘best all-around player’ in CFB

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Richardson edges Alfred in 100m at Zurich

September 5, 2024 02:44 PM
Sha'Carri Richardson avenges her Paris Olympics loss, beating 2024 Olympic gold medalist Julien Alfred in the women's 100m at the Diamond League Zurich.