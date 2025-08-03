 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Noah Lyles, Kenny Bednarek
Noah Lyles over Kenny Bednarek in tense U.S. men’s 200m; Melissa Jefferson-Wooden sweeps
nbc_nas_bellreddick_250803.jpg
What drivers said at Iowa Speedway after Cup race won by William Byron
Syndication: The Des Moines Register
William Byron wins fuel game at Iowa Speedway for second Cup win of season

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mudeskandtrophy_250803.jpg
Manchester United hoist Summer Series trophy
nbc_pl_muveveplssv2_250803__016088.jpg
PL Summer Series HLs: Manchester United v. Everton
CamYoungwin.jpg
Young and father reflect on first PGA Tour win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Noah Lyles, Kenny Bednarek
Noah Lyles over Kenny Bednarek in tense U.S. men’s 200m; Melissa Jefferson-Wooden sweeps
nbc_nas_bellreddick_250803.jpg
What drivers said at Iowa Speedway after Cup race won by William Byron
Syndication: The Des Moines Register
William Byron wins fuel game at Iowa Speedway for second Cup win of season

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mudeskandtrophy_250803.jpg
Manchester United hoist Summer Series trophy
nbc_pl_muveveplssv2_250803__016088.jpg
PL Summer Series HLs: Manchester United v. Everton
CamYoungwin.jpg
Young and father reflect on first PGA Tour win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Houlihan pulls away from Cranny, Andrews in 5000m

August 3, 2025 06:20 PM
Shelby Houlihan ran away from Elise Cranny and Josette Andrews to win the women's 5000m in 15:13.61 at the 2025 Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Related Videos

oly_atw200_usatf_semi_250803.jpg
01:40
Richardson doesn’t get out of 200m heats
oly_atm110h_usatf_jakobetharp_250803.jpg
04:52
Tharp surprises in 110m-hurdles victory
oly_atw200_usatf_melissajeffersonwooden_250803.jpg
05:17
Jefferson-Wooden adds 200m to 100m national title
oly_atm200_usatf_noahlyles_250803.jpg
06:03
Lyles beats Bednarek in testy 200m in Eugene
oly_atm5k_usatf_colehocker_250803.jpg
09:53
Hocker comes through in men’s 5000m in Eugene
oly_atm400h_usatf_raibenjamin_250803.jpg
04:33
Benjamin reigns in men’s 400m hurdles in Eugene
oly_atw400h_usatf_dalilahmuhammad_250803.jpg
05:37
Muhammad dusts Cockrell, Jones in 400m hurdles
oly_atm800_usatf_donavanbrazier_250803.jpg
07:08
Brazier, Lutkenhaus, Hoppel race exhilarating 800m
oly_atw800_usatf_roisinwillis_250803.jpg
05:22
Willis wins women’s 800m in Eugene
oly_sww4x100m_usaunderwatercam_250803.jpg
04:03
Underwater Cam: Women’s 4x100m medley relay
oly_sww4x100m_usagoldceremony_250803.jpg
05:29
Team USA receives gold for women’s 4x100m medley
oly_sww4x100m_womens4x100medley_250803.jpg
10:40
US sets new world record in women’s 4x100m medley
oly_swm4x100m_mens4x100medley_250803.jpg
10:54
Neutral Athletes golden in men’s 4x100m medley
oly_sww400im_womens400medley_250803.jpg
10:27
McIntosh backs up 200m IM title with 400m IM gold
oly_swm400im_mens400medley_250803.jpg
09:52
Marchand goes golden again in men’s 400m medley
oly_swm1500f_mens1500free_250803.jpg
10:09
Jaouadi outlasts Schwarz, Finke in 1500m freestyle
oly_sww50br_womens50breast_250803.jpg
07:38
King waves goodbye to competition; Meilutyte wins
oly_sww50f_worlds_final_250803.jpg
05:49
Harris hangs on for 50m freestyle title at worlds
oly_swm50bk_mens50back_250803.jpg
05:59
Kolesnikov claims 50m backstroke title at worlds
oly_atwsc_halladaywin_250802.jpg
11:05
Halladay-Lowry legs out 3000m steeplechase win
oly_atmsc_rookswin_250802.jpg
09:35
Rooks rockets to men’s 3000m steeplechase victory
oly_atw100h_russelwin_250802.jpg
02:25
Russell claims 100m hurdles crown in Eugene
oly_atm1500_koechwin_250802.jpg
06:38
Koech, Strand, Hocker make up top three in 1500m
oly_atw1500_hiltzwin_250802.jpg
07:03
Hiltz, Johnson, Mackay comprise top three in 1500m
oly_atm100_kennywin_250802.jpg
02:14
Bednarek brings it with PB for 100m win in Eugene
oly_wtw100_jeffersonwoodenwin_250802.jpg
02:14
Jefferson-Wooden runs world lead, personal best
oly_atm400_pattersonwin_250802.jpg
02:31
Patterson tops Bailey, McRae in 400m in Eugene
oly_swx4x100f_worlds_underwater_250802.jpg
03:26
Underwater Cam: Mixed 4x100m freestyle relay
oly_swx4x100f_worlds_mc_250802.jpg
04:48
Team USA headlines mixed 4x100m free relay podium
oly_swx4x100f_worlds_teamusa_250802.jpg
09:21
Team USA sets WR in mixed 4x100m free relay

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_mudeskandtrophy_250803.jpg
06:29
Manchester United hoist Summer Series trophy
nbc_pl_muveveplssv2_250803__016088.jpg
15:01
PL Summer Series HLs: Manchester United v. Everton
CamYoungwin.jpg
09:34
Young and father reflect on first PGA Tour win
nbc_golf_bubble_250803.jpg
02:12
FedExCup bubble picture after Wyndham Championship
nbc_pl_evegoal2_250803.jpg
01:57
Man United’s own goal brings Everton level
nbc_pl_mugoal2_250803.jpg
01:17
Mount’s curler reclaims lead for Manchester United
nbc_roto_yamashita_250803.jpg
07:09
Yamashita shows ‘high ceiling’ at AIG Women’s Open
nbc_golf_wyndhamfinal_250803.jpg
13:21
Highlights: Wyndham Championship, Final Round
nbc_nas_bellreddick_250803.jpg
02:28
Iowa Cup race gets feisty with more spins, tempers
nbc_nas_hamlinspin_250803.jpg
01:32
Hamlin spins at Iowa while battling four-wide
nbc_moto_superbikevirrace2v4_250803.jpg
10:19
HLs: MotoAmerica Superbikes, VIRginia, Race 2
nbc_pl_evegoal_250803.jpg
01:11
Ndiaye volleys Everton level 1-1 with Man United
nbc_imsa_koch_tri_intrv_250803.jpg
01:13
‘What a race:' Koch, Triarsi relish GTD win
nbc_imsa_snow_intrv_250803.jpg
54
Verhagen joins Snow with IMSA win at Road America
nbc_imsa_cameron_kid_inrv_250803.jpg
01:23
Cameron celebrates LMP2 Road America win with son
nbc_pl_mupenalty_250803.jpg
01:46
Fernandes’ penalty puts Man United up 1-0
nbc_imsa_eng_del_intrv_250803.jpg
01:37
Eng: Road America win ‘a big relief’ for Team RLL
nbc_nas_svgspin_250803.jpg
01:37
SVG’s spin turns over Cup pit strategy at Iowa
imsa_road_america.jpg
14:00
Highlights: IMSA Motul SportsCar Grand Prix
nbc_pl_moyesintv_250803.jpg
02:48
Moyes: Looking to ‘get the most out of’ thin side
nbc_pl_amorimintv_250803.jpg
02:56
Amorim: Summer Series an opportunity for Mbeumo
nbc_pl_bouvwhuplss_250803.jpg
10:26
PL Summer Series HLs: Bournemouth v. West Ham
nbc_pl_bowenintv_250803.jpg
01:42
Bowen proud of West Ham’s ‘togetherness’ in win
nbc_pl_whugoal2_250803.jpg
01:19
Diouf-to-Bowen connection puts West Ham up 2-0
nbc_nas_pitcrews_250803.jpg
03:19
Jackman is ‘the quarterback’ of a NASCAR pit stop
nbc_nas_bubbafeature_250803.jpg
02:17
‘Believe in yourself:' Bubba reflects on Indy win
nbc_imsa_intrv_gold_250803.jpg
01:08
Goldburg ‘strongly disagrees’ with contact ruling
tdfstagenine.jpg
33:33
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France Femmes, Stage 9
nbc_pl_whgoal_250803.jpg
01:18
Fullkrug gets West Ham on scoreboard in Atlanta
nbc_golf_trophypresentation_250803.jpg
10:45
Yamashita raises AIG Women’s Open trophy