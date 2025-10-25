 Skip navigation
Top News

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Slim Jim 200
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series title field set after dramatic Martinsville finish
Olympics: Swimming
Mollie O’Callaghan breaks 200m freestyle short course world record for 2nd time in a week
Syndication: The Oklahoman
Oklahoma State approves new contract for AD Chad Weiberg amid coaching search

Top Clips

oly_sww50bu_toronto_walsh_251024.jpg
Walsh dominates 50m butterfly once again
oly_swm200im_toronto_casas_251024.jpg
USA’s Casas shines in 200m IM victory in Toronto
oly_sww200f_toronto_ocallaghan_251024.jpg
O’Callaghan stuns for 200m world record in Toronto

Watch Now

Douglass glides to 100m breaststroke title

October 24, 2025 08:30 PM
American Kate Douglass once again made her presence felt in the women's 100m breaststroke, where she powered to a convincing victory with a 1:02.93 time at the Swimming World Cup in Toronto.

oly_sww50bu_toronto_walsh_251024.jpg
04:28
Walsh dominates 50m butterfly once again
oly_swm200im_toronto_casas_251024.jpg
07:04
USA’s Casas shines in 200m IM victory in Toronto
oly_sww200f_toronto_ocallaghan_251024.jpg
05:38
O’Callaghan stuns for 200m world record in Toronto
oly_fswom_chinagp_liushort_251024.jpg
05:47
Liu leads Cup of China following short program
oly_gamrn_worlds_whittenburg_251024.jpg
10:25
Whittenburg finally captures elusive gold on rings
oly_gawub_worlds_nemour_251024.jpg
11:42
Nemour outclasses the field for bars world title
oly_gamph_worlds_hong_251024.jpg
09:02
Yanming wins pommel horse title after tiebreaker
oly_gawvt_worlds_angelinamelnikova_251024.jpg
11:52
Melnikova adds vault gold to all-around title
oly_gamfx_worlds_jakejarman_251024.jpg
11:57
Jarman, Whitehouse combine for 1-2 floor finish
oly_swm100im_toronto_casas_251023.jpg
04:44
Casas hangs on to win 100m individual medley
oly_sww100im_toronto_walsh_251023.jpg
05:29
Walsh unstoppable in 100m individual medley win
oly_sww200br_toronto_douglass_251023.jpg
06:13
Douglass glides to 200m breaststroke win
oly_swm100bu_toronto_liendo_251023.jpg
04:11
Liendo smashes 100m butterfly world record
oly_sww200bu_toronto_smith_251023.jpg
05:16
Smith dominates in 200m women’s butterfly final
oly_swm200bk_toronto_kos_251023.jpg
06:17
Kos flies to new 200m backstroke WR in Toronto
oly_sww50bk_toronto_mckeown_251023.jpg
04:11
McKeown edges Walsh to win women’s 50 backstroke
ioly_swm400f_toronto_foster_251023.jpg
06:58
Foster swims to clinical 400m free win in Toronto
oly_fswom_liuworldslookback.jpg
04:25
Liu relives the best moment of her career
oly_as_mikaelabreezylookback_final.jpg
05:59
How Shiffrin and Johnson joined forces at worlds
oly_fstem_chockbatesgoldupgrade_final.jpg
07:00
Chock/Bates withstood lengthy delay before upgrade
oly_gawia_worlds_melnikovav3_251023.jpg
04:43
Melnikova edges Wong by one tenth in all-around
oly_gawia_worlds_wong.jpg
04:02
Wong runner-up to Melnikova at gymnastics worlds
oly_gawia_worlds_caylor_251023.jpg
05:37
Caylor 13th in women’s all-around at worlds
oly_gawub_toranto_nemour_251023.jpg
01:25
Nemour of Algeria sets top mark on bars at worlds
hashimotoswapper.jpg
08:51
Hashimoto makes history with all-around gold
oly_gamia_worlds_boheng_251022.jpg
08:26
Boheng swipes silver at world championships
oly_sww200im_alexwalsh_251019.jpg
05:48
Walsh rides breaststroke to 200m IM World Cup win
oly_sww200bk_mckeownwrintv_251019.jpg
47
McKeown: Smith’s presence ‘pushed me’ to WR
oly_swm200f_lukehobson_251019.jpg
06:04
Hobson glides to win in 200m free at Westmont
oly_sww100f_katedouglasswrv2_201019.jpg
06:04
Douglass sets new world record in 100m freestyle

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_plupdate_251024.jpg
01:58
PL Update: Leeds drop miserable West Ham
nbc_roto_aaronjones_251024.jpg
01:25
Jones ‘a committee back with negative game script’
nbc_roto_vidal_251024.jpg
01:29
Vidal looking more like an RB1 each week
nbc_pl_leedspostgame_251024.jpg
01:30
Rodon, Aaronson react to Leeds’ win over West Ham
nbc_roto_nembhard_251024.jpg
01:21
Nembhard injury could present ‘challenges’ for IND
nbc_pl_leewhu_251024.jpg
09:53
Extended HLs: Leeds v. West Ham Matchweek 9
nbc_roto_oronde_251024.jpg
01:11
Why Chargers’ Gadsden II is a TE1 in fantasy
nbc_pl_soucekpost_251024.jpg
01:59
Soucek: West Ham in ‘very serious’ situation
nbc_pl_postgamereax_251024.jpg
03:17
Leeds pick up ‘really important win’ v. West Ham
nbc_roto_aarongordon_251024.jpg
01:20
Nuggets F Gordon scores 50 in win over Warriors
nbc_roto_shai_251024.jpg
01:17
SGA scores career-high 55 points in win vs. Pacers
nbc_pl_whugoal1v2_251024.jpg
01:02
Fernandes’ header gives West Ham late hope
MaxHomaInjurtThumb.jpg
40
Homa limps off green in Utah
nbc_pl_leedsgoal2_251024.jpg
01:17
Rodon doubles Leeds’ lead over West Ham
nbc_pl_leedsgoal1_251025.jpg
01:39
Aaronson slots home Leeds’ opener against West Ham
nbc_nba_notbgoodtakebadtake_251024.jpg
09:58
Good take bad take: Is Brooks a ‘culture shifter?’
nbc_nas_martinsvillegordontease_251024.jpg
01:31
‘Make or break’ time for Hendrick Motorsports
nbc_nba_fanfavorites_251024.jpg
09:53
Fan Friday: Whose stock is up early?
nbc_pl_ornstein_251024.jpg
05:54
West Ham are ‘sleepwalking into a crisis’
nbc_bte_tbmiabetsv2_251024.jpg
01:27
Tua’s passing yards over one of top bets for WK 8
nbc_nba_thunderpacersrecap_251024.jpg
02:29
SGA and Thunder defeat Pacers in Finals rematch
nbc_nba_playersonnewteams_241024.jpg
09:57
Old faces new places: Grading debuts on new teams
CurryWariiorsNuggets.jpg
04:21
Curry dominates as Warriors survive Nuggets in OT
nbc_dps_johntesh_251024.jpg
12:06
Tesh reveals how he wrote iconic ‘Roundball Rock’
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251024.jpg
03:11
Take the under for Taylor’s rushing attempts
nbc_ffhh_whatsontap_251024.jpg
07:09
Commanders’ injuries beginning to pile up
nbc_ffhh_flexualfrustrations_251024.jpg
05:18
Allgeier is ‘viable’ flex pick vs. Dolphins
week8injuries.jpg
12:44
Commanders’ Daniels headlines Week 8 injuries
nbc_ffhh_backfielduncertainty_251024.jpg
06:44
Concern for Wentz, Vikings’ backfield after loss
laddreplacer.jpg
09:50
McConkey, Chargers take down Vikings in Week 8