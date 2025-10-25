 Skip navigation
Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 25 Missouri at Vanderbilt
No. 10 Vanderbilt edges No. 15 Missouri for Commodores’ best start since 1941
Alabama v South Carolina
Germie Bernard’s 2 late TDs help No. 4 Alabama rally past South Carolina 29-22
World Aquatics Swimming World Cup 2025 - Stop 3 (FInal Day 1) At Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre.
Lani Pallister crushes Katie Ledecky world record, Kate Douglass goes sub-50 as part of WR spree

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_michigan_td1_251025.jpg
Underwood surges up left side for Michigan TD
nbc_hockey_notredame_251025.jpg
Highlights: Notre Dame ties with Robert Morris
oly_smw200im_day3v2_251025.jpg
Walsh overwhelms for convincing 200m IM victory

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Top Clips

Trending Teams

Watch Now

Hobson nets triple crown with 200m freestyle win

October 25, 2025 07:39 PM
American Luke Hobson nets the triple crown with a strong swim in the men's 200m freestyle on the final day of action at the Toronto Swimming World Cup.

Related Videos

oly_smw200im_day3v2_251025.jpg
07:25
Walsh overwhelms for convincing 200m IM victory
oly_sww100f_day3_251025.jpg
05:59
Douglass’ sub-50 sets world record in 100m free
oly_swm200br_day3_251025.jpg
08:00
Corbeau ends Toronto World Cup with triple crown
oly_swm100bk_day3_251025.jpg
06:43
Kos unstoppable in remarkable 100m backstroke win
oly_sww200bk_day3_251025.jpg
07:29
McKeown shines, sets 200m backstroke world record
oly_sww100bu_day3v2_251025.jpg
05:02
Walsh runs away with 100m butterfly in Toronto
oly_sww800f_day3_251025.jpg
07:03
Pallister shatters 800m freestyle world record
oly_swm400im_day3_251025.jpg
06:07
Casas finishes Toronto World Cup with 400m IM win
oly_gampb_zoujingyuan_251025.jpg
04:32
Jingyuan captures gold for China in parallel bars
oly_gamv_carlosyulo_251025.jpg
03:28
Yulo captures vault gold at gymnastics worlds
oly_gawbb_zhangqingying_251025.jpg
05:25
Zhang claims first world title on balance beam
oly_gamhb_brodymalone_251025.jpg
06:49
Malone wins second horizontal bar world title
1920x1080_PaulaMoltzanR.jpg
06:53
Moltzan steams to 2nd in Soelden GS; Shiffrin 4th
oly_fswom_alysaliufree_251025.jpg
08:57
Liu second to Glenn at ISU Grand Prix Cup of China
oly_sww100br_toronto_douglass_251024.jpg
04:55
Douglass glides to 100m breaststroke title
oly_sww50bu_toronto_walsh_251024.jpg
04:28
Walsh dominates 50m butterfly once again
oly_swm200im_toronto_casas_251024.jpg
07:04
USA’s Casas shines in 200m IM victory in Toronto
oly_sww200f_toronto_ocallaghan_251024.jpg
05:38
O’Callaghan stuns for 200m world record in Toronto
oly_fswom_chinagp_liushort_251024.jpg
05:47
Liu leads Cup of China following short program
oly_gamrn_worlds_whittenburg_251024.jpg
10:25
Whittenburg finally captures elusive gold on rings
oly_gawub_worlds_nemour_251024.jpg
11:42
Nemour outclasses the field for bars world title
oly_gamph_worlds_hong_251024.jpg
09:02
Yanming wins pommel horse title after tiebreaker
oly_gawvt_worlds_angelinamelnikova_251024.jpg
11:52
Melnikova adds vault gold to all-around title
oly_gamfx_worlds_jakejarman_251024.jpg
11:57
Jarman, Whitehouse combine for 1-2 floor finish
oly_swm100im_toronto_casas_251023.jpg
04:44
Casas hangs on to win 100m individual medley
oly_sww100im_toronto_walsh_251023.jpg
05:29
Walsh unstoppable in 100m individual medley win
oly_sww200br_toronto_douglass_251023.jpg
06:13
Douglass glides to 200m breaststroke win
oly_swm100bu_toronto_liendo_251023.jpg
04:11
Liendo smashes 100m butterfly world record
oly_sww200bu_toronto_smith_251023.jpg
05:16
Smith dominates in 200m women’s butterfly final
oly_swm200bk_toronto_kos_251023.jpg
06:17
Kos flies to new 200m backstroke WR in Toronto

Latest Clips

nbc_cfb_michigan_td1_251025.jpg
50
Underwood surges up left side for Michigan TD
nbc_hockey_notredame_251025.jpg
04:59
Highlights: Notre Dame ties with Robert Morris
nbc_cfb_pregame_coach_opening_251025.jpg
01:45
Breaking down the CFB coaching carousel
nbc_pl_virgilvandijkintrv3_251025.jpg
02:05
Liverpool must face ‘reality’ of their situation
nbc_pl_slottintv_251025_copy.jpg
02:57
Slot reflects on ‘disappointing performance’
GettyImages-2242941942_copy.jpg
06:34
PL Update: Brentford add to Liverpool’s misery
GettyImages-2243276212_copy.jpg
11:26
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Liverpool Matchweek 9
nbc_pl_brelivpostgame_251025.jpg
55
Liverpool stumble, lose fourth-straight PL match
nbc_pl_livgoal2_251025.jpg
01:05
Salah’s strike gives Liverpool late hope
nbc_pl_bregoal3_251025.jpg
05:37
Thiago’s penalty gives Brentford 3-1 lead
nbc_pl_livgoal1_251025.jpg
01:07
Kerkez gives Liverpool lifeline against Brentford
nbc_pl_bregoal2_251025.jpg
01:06
Schade slots home Brentford’s second v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_amorimpostmatchintrv2_251025_copy.jpg
03:38
Amorim: Manchester United ‘are improving’
nbc_pl_mubhav2_251025.jpg
13:29
Extended HLs: Man United v. Brighton Matchweek 9
nbc_pl_bregoal1_251025.jpg
01:18
Ouattara volleys Brentford 1-0 ahead of Liverpool
nbc_pl_cunhaintv_251025.jpg
01:37
Cunha overjoyed with first goal for Man United
nbc_pl_mubhapostgame_251025.jpg
01:58
Man United ‘feels different’ after 4-2 win
nbc_pl_mugoal4v2_251025.jpg
01:24
Mbeumo rockets Man United 4-2 in front of Brighton
nbc_pl_bhagoal2_251025.jpg
42
Kostoulas heads Brighton within one of Man United
nbc_pl_bhagoal1_251025.jpg
51
Welbeck’s incredible free-kick gives Brighton life
nbc_pl_mugoal3v2_251025.jpg
01:25
Mbeumo nets Man United’s third against Brighton
nbc_pl_newvfulv2_251025.jpg
10:06
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Fulham Matchweek 9
nbc_pl_mugoal2v2_251025.jpg
01:06
Casemiro’s deflected shot doubles Man Utd’s lead
nbc_pl_mugoal1v3_251025.jpg
01:27
Cunha curls Manchester United ahead of Brighton
nbc_golf_hanwalifeplusrd3_251025.jpg
12:37
LPGA Highlights: International Crown, Round 3
nbc_pl_sunheroesintvv2_251025.jpg
01:57
Sunderland showed ‘a lot of character’ v. Chelsea
nbc_pl_chesun_251025.jpg
10:58
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Sunderland Matchweek 9
nbc_pl_chesunpostgame_251025.jpg
01:55
Reactions from Sunderland’s shock win over Chelsea
nbc_pl_newgoal2v2_251025.jpg
02:00
Guimaraes’ 90th-minute strike gives Newcastle lead
nbc_pl_sungoal2_251025.jpg
01:48
Talbi stuns Chelsea with 93rd-minute winner