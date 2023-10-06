 Skip navigation
Top News

McCord, Harrison and No. 4 Ohio State roar back in the second half to bury Maryland 37-17
Jayden Daniels dazzles in rallying No. 23 LSU to 49-39 shootout win over No. 21 Missouri
Jalen Milroe, Jermaine Burton lead No. 11 Alabama past Texas A&M 26-20 to take control of SEC West

Top Clips

McCarthy throws stiff arm to score 2nd rushing TD
Kaliakmanis throws dime to Jackson vs. Michigan
Champ makes move at Sanderson Farms Championship

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Top News

McCord, Harrison and No. 4 Ohio State roar back in the second half to bury Maryland 37-17
Jayden Daniels dazzles in rallying No. 23 LSU to 49-39 shootout win over No. 21 Missouri
Jalen Milroe, Jermaine Burton lead No. 11 Alabama past Texas A&M 26-20 to take control of SEC West

Top Clips

McCarthy throws stiff arm to score 2nd rushing TD
Kaliakmanis throws dime to Jackson vs. Michigan
Champ makes move at Sanderson Farms Championship

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Bears, Fields deserve 'all the credit' in WSH win

October 6, 2023 05:20 PM
Natalie and Zena discuss the Chicago Bears returning to the win column after beating the Commanders on Thursday Night Football, giving credit to Justin Fields' connection with DJ Moore and remembering Dick Butkus.
