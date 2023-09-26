 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ohtani1_RD.jpg
Shohei Ohtani headlines majors’ soon-to-be free agents, and there’s a sizable gap to the next name
AUTO: SEP 23 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400
Richard Childress Racing, Rick Ware Racing penalized for Texas infractions
Zavier Mincey (W).jpg
Four-Star Zavier Mincey Accepts All-American Bowl Invitation

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_broncos_230926.jpg
Is Wilson to blame for the Broncos’ struggles?
nbc_bfa_travis_taylor_230926.jpg
Kelce under more ‘scrutiny’ after Swift rumors
nbc_bfa_jetswilson_230926.jpg
Saleh will ‘lose his job’ if he plays Wilson more

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ohtani1_RD.jpg
Shohei Ohtani headlines majors’ soon-to-be free agents, and there’s a sizable gap to the next name
AUTO: SEP 23 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400
Richard Childress Racing, Rick Ware Racing penalized for Texas infractions
Zavier Mincey (W).jpg
Four-Star Zavier Mincey Accepts All-American Bowl Invitation

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_broncos_230926.jpg
Is Wilson to blame for the Broncos’ struggles?
nbc_bfa_travis_taylor_230926.jpg
Kelce under more ‘scrutiny’ after Swift rumors
nbc_bfa_jetswilson_230926.jpg
Saleh will ‘lose his job’ if he plays Wilson more

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Is Deion Sanders facing unwarranted criticism?

September 26, 2023 04:20 PM
Michael Holley, Mike Hill and Jason Johnson analyze Colorado's recent loss to Oregon and why Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes are facing more criticism from the media than most teams do.
Up Next
nbc_bfa_broncos_230926.jpg
11:48
Is Wilson to blame for the Broncos’ struggles?
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_travis_taylor_230926.jpg
6:06
Kelce under more ‘scrutiny’ after Swift rumors
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_jetswilson_230926.jpg
14:46
Saleh will ‘lose his job’ if he plays Wilson more
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_lastclip_230925.jpg
7:29
Smith: Don’t see it working in Chicago for Fields
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_cowcar_230925.jpg
7:39
Cowboys’ upset loss to ARI serves as reality check
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_taylorswift_230925.jpg
4:03
Internet breaks as Swift visits Arrowhead, Kelce
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_usher_230925.jpg
4:38
Usher is great fit for Super Bowl halftime show
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_dolbro_230925.jpg
11:13
Smith: Payton, Broncos had blowout coming
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_deionsanders_230925.jpg
13:43
Blowout loss exposes target on Deion’s, CU’s back
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_deionsandersbonus_230922.jpg
16:10
Sanders, Colorado turning CFB on its head
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_ajabook_230922.jpg
11:50
Wilson shows Black women can be authentic selves
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_dpoy_230922.jpg
5:21
Wilson ‘deserving’ of WNBA DPOY
Now Playing