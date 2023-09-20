Watch Now
Parker: Keep same energy when Colorado loses
Rob Parker joins BFA to discuss the star of Deion Sanders and tell the folks who have gotten behind Colorado not to jump off the bandwagon if the Buffaloes lose a couple games.
Will Ohtani’s injury affect contract value?
Rob Parker joins BFA to explain why questions around Shohei Ohtani’s pitching future shouldn’t impact his upcoming payday and discuss the Padres pulling Blake Snell in the middle of a no-hitter.
AFC North swinging in Ravens’ favor early
Between Joe Burrow’s injury, the Browns’ issues integrating Deshaun Watson and the Steelers’ inconsistency, it’s looking like the Ravens are the class of the AFC North.
Payton criticizes Wilson after Broncos’ loss
Michael Holley and Liv Moods analyze Sean Payton's comments after the Broncos' Week 2 loss to the Commanders and discuss what Russell Wilson can do to improve the team's chances of winning.
Mel Tucker responds to MSU’s intent to fire him
Mike Hill and Dawn Montgomery join Brother From Another to discuss Michigan State intending to fire Mel Tucker amid a sexual misconduct case and Tucker's response to the situation.
Are Deion Sanders and Colorado being overhyped?
Mike Hill and Dawn Montgomery join Brother From Another to ponder the hype behind Deion Sanders and Colorado football while discussing how the Buffaloes will play for the remainder of the season.
Is Bryce Young too small to play in the NFL?
Michael Holley and Liv Moods discuss Bryce Young's performance against the New Orleans Saints and if the Panthers rookie is too small to succeed in the NFL moving forward.
Watson will ‘never be the quarterback he was’
Michael Holley and Liv Moods break down Deshaun Watson's performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers and why the former Pro Bowler has failed to look like his former self in Cleveland.
Chiefs entering transition phase with Mahomes, WRs
Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson join Brother From Another to discuss the outlook for the Kansas City Chiefs with Patrick Mahomes restructuring his contract and the most likely WR to step up
Tua took what the Patriots defense gave him in win
Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson join Brother From Another to recap Tua Tagovailoa's performance against the New England Patriots on Sunday Night Football and what impressed them the most from the win.
Are Cowboys the NFL’s best team through two weeks?
Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson join Brother From Another to break down the Dallas Cowboys' impressive start to the year and if they are the best team in the NFL through two weeks.
Bengals are ‘at a crossroads’ amid Burrow’s injury
Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson join Brother From Another discuss their levels of concern for Joe Burrow and why the Bengals are "at a crossroads" amid his calf injury.