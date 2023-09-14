Watch Now
Trotter on lawsuit: Now is time for me to stand up
Jim Trotter discusses why he felt compelled to take a stand with his racial discrimination lawsuit against the NFL and how he can't complain about the league's practices without fighting back against them.
Up Next
Giannis’ comments a clear message to Bucks’ FO
Giannis' comments a clear message to Bucks' FO
Jim Trotter, Michael and Natalie discuss Giannis Antetokounmpo's comments about possibly leaving the Milwaukee Bucks if there becomes a better opportunity elsewhere for him to win another NBA Finals.
Will Rodgers injury impact turf vs. grass debate?
Will Rodgers injury impact turf vs. grass debate?
Jim Trotter, Connor Rogers and Michael weigh in on the ongoing turf vs. grass debate in the NFL, whether the Aaron Rodgers injury will move the needle and how players can take a stand.
Vikings, Eagles poised for fascinating TNF matchup
Vikings, Eagles poised for fascinating TNF matchup
Michael Holley, Jim Trotter and Connor Rogers preview the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Minnesota Vikings Thursday Night Football matchup, which should offer plenty of intrigue -- and perhaps a little tension.
Rodgers can continue to benefit Jets, Wilson
Rodgers can continue to benefit Jets, Wilson
Michael Holley and Jim Trotter discuss Aaron Rodgers' role with the New York Jets in the wake of his season-ending injury, holding that Rodgers can still provide a resource to Zach Wilson and the team.
Trotter’s lawsuit against NFL ‘not a surprise’
Trotter's lawsuit against NFL 'not a surprise'
Mike Jones talks with Michael Holley and Liv Moods about Jim Trotter's anti-discrimination lawsuit and what kind of fight the NFL is in for.
Rockets’ Porter Jr. arrested for assault
Rockets' Porter Jr. arrested for assault
Brother From Another reacts to news of Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. being arrested on preliminary charges of second-degree assault and strangulation in what is allegedly a case of domestic violence.
Is the Jets season done without Rodgers?
Is the Jets season done without Rodgers?
Mike Jones joins Brother From Another to talk about the Jets' chance of having a successful season without their star quarterback and if Zach Wilson can be trusted.
Allen shouldn’t be judged on one performance
Allen shouldn't be judged on one performance
Mike Jones jumps into the Tua Tagovailoa-Josh Allen debate with Liv Moods and Michael Holley.
Should QB Allen still be considered elite?
Should QB Allen still be considered elite?
Liv Moods questions Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen's status in the NFL after his subpar performance against the Jets, but Michael Holley believes people are overreacting.
Bengals-Browns is a game of overreactions
Bengals-Browns is a game of overreactions
Michael Holley and Liv Moods take a look at the Browns win against the Bengals and the over-the-top reactions for both teams' futures after the game.
49ers deserve to be top NFL team after Week 1
49ers deserve to be top NFL team after Week 1
Michael Holley and Liv Moods talk about the San Francisco 49ers and why the upcoming weeks will really show what kind of team they can be.