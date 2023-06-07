Watch Now
State of DP World Tour after golf merger
Jamie Weir of Sky Sports explains the situation for former DP World Tour players who left for LIV Golf in potential reinstatement for the Ryder Cup.
The Hay at Pebble Beach hosting USGA celebration
The Pebble Beach par-3 course, The Hay, hosts a party celebrating USGA girls golf, complete with top-tier sushi made by 3-star chef Corey Lee.
Langer’s near ace leads Golf Channel’s top shots
Golf Channel highlights the top nine shots from the week including near aces, hole outs and chip ins.
Stephenson recaps career and cancer battle
Jan Stephenson, who is currently battling breast cancer, recaps historic U.S. Women's Open win 40 years ago plus her time at the current U.S. Women's Open at Pebble Beach.
Stacy discusses progress of LPGA, Women’s Open
Three-time U.S. Women's Open champion Hollis Stacy discusses the adjustments she made to win her titles and how the LPGA has changed over the years.
Lopez relives Pebble Beach memories
Nancy Lopez joins Golf Today to reflect on being the first woman to ever play in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am prior to the 2023 U.S. Women's Open being played at the site.
Leaders of PGA Tour-PIF merger won’t be at hearing
Jay Monahan, Yasir Al-Rumayyan and Greg Norman all declined to attend a Congressional hearing on July 11 to discuss the intended PGA-PIF merger.
Bradley details self-kindness needed to succeed
Former U.S. Women's Open champion Pat Bradley joins Golf Today to discuss the 2023 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach, as well as her career and her nephew Keegan's success.
Stanford confident ahead of U.S. Women’s Open
Angela Stanford joins Golf Today to reflect on her Senior LPGA Championship victory and explain how that tournament helped prepare her for this week's U.S. Women's Open.
Sheehan thrilled for Women’s Open to be at Pebble
Former U.S. Women's Open champion Patty Sheehan discusses why it matters for the tournament to be at Pebble Beach and her triumphs and short-comings in the U.S. Women's Open during her career.
Lewis: ‘Golf is better’ when Fowler is contending
Todd Lewis and Eamon Lynch debrief Rickie Fowler's dramatic victory at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, touching on what his first PGA Tour win since 2019 means for his confidence and status as a top player in the world.
U.S. Senior Open ‘special’ for Pavelski
NHL All-Star Joe Pavelski shares his excitement ahead of the U.S. Senior Open to be played at SentryWorld Golf Course in his home state of Wisconsin and describes what it means to the local community.