Cup Series off at wrong time for Blaney, Suárez

June 12, 2023 03:50 PM
Ryan Blaney and Daniel Suárez are among several drivers for whom this NASCAR Cup Series off weekend is coming at an inopportune time.
nbc_nas_podatlantapreview_230705.jpg
7:15
Previewing top stories in Atlanta Cup Series race
nbc_nas_podchicagothoughts_230705.jpg
7:36
Chicago street race was a ‘home run’ for NASCAR
nbc_nas_podsvgwins_230705.jpg
7:27
Putting SVG’s historic win at Chicago in context
nbc_nas_trackhousecele_230702.jpg
2:08
Van Gisbergen, Trackhouse celebrate Chicago win
nbc_nas_creditonechi_230702.jpg
2:12
SVG win opens NASCAR to new possibilities
nbc_nas_marksgrubbint_230702.jpg
2:12
Marks, Grubb celebrate van Gisbergen’s win
nbc_nas_larsonint_230702.jpg
2:25
Larson: van Gisbergen took NASCAR to school
nbc_nas_elliotint_230702.jpg
1:55
Elliott: van Gisbergen put on a ‘clinic’
nbc_nas_chicagolites_230702.jpg
17:54
Highlights: van Gisbergen wins Cup race in Chicago
nbc_nas_haleyint_230702.jpg
1:18
Haley needed different strategy to hold off SVG
nbc_nas_svgwinningint_230702.jpg
1:48
SVG could just be getting started in NASCAR
nbc_nas_chiovertime_230702.jpg
3:35
Van Gisbergen wins in Chicago in first Cup start
nbc_nas_gragsontirebarrier_230702.jpg
2:10
Gragson falls victim to tire barrier in Chicago
nbc_nas_kbuschtirebarrier_230702.jpg
2:33
Kyle Busch gets stuck under tire barrier
nbc_nas_custerwinningint_230702.jpg
1:40
Custer named winner of rain-shortened Xfinity race
nbc_moto_xfinitychicagoehl_230701.jpg
7:53
Highlights: Custer wins The Loop 121 in Chicago
nbc_nas_cuptease_230702.jpg
1:38
Chicago Street Race adds to city’s sports lore
nbc_nas_dalejrslidejobcall_230702.jpg
0:39
NASCAR 75th anniversary moment: Slide Job is born
nbc_nas_saturdayfansights_230702.jpg
2:19
NASCAR’s fan experience during Chicago Street Race
nbc_moto_noahgragsonwendys_230701.jpg
2:29
Gragson spends a day in Chicago ahead of Cup race
nbc_nas_hamlinpostqintv_230701.jpg
1:28
Hamlin on Chicago pole for Cup Series race
nbc_nas_chicagoqhl_230701.jpg
11:43
Highlights: NASCAR Cup qualifying in Chicago
nbc_nas_buttonintvv2_230701.jpg
6:13
Button looking forward to challenge at Chicago
nbc_nas_nxs_qchicagohl_230701.jpg
6:08
Highlights: Custer on Xfinity pole in Chicago
nbc_nas_lallyint_230701.jpg
7:18
Lally: Not going to be growth without risk
nbc_nas_chicagotrackwalk_230701.jpg
2:25
NASCAR sights and sounds from Chicago track walk
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
5:20
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
0:55
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
1:06
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
9:02
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago
