Watch Now
Fontenot: Mariota, Ridder will compete at QB
Falcons GM Terry Fontenot joins Mike Florio to discuss his road from New Orleans to Atlanta, why they made Drake London the first wide receiver taken in the 2022 NFL Draft and what excites him about QB Desmond Ridder.
Up Next
Florio: White’s report on Snyder was ‘damning’
Florio: White's report on Snyder was 'damning'
Mike Florio discusses the recently approved sale of the Washington Commanders from Dan Snyder to the new ownership group led by Josh Harris, as well as the fine levied on Snyder during his departure.
Will teams shy away from Cook?
Will teams shy away from Cook?
Mike Florio breaks down the latest news concerning Dalvin Cook and a court filing that alleges he paid his ex-girlfriend $1 million to exonerate him from domestic violence allegations.
Unpacking Addison’s reckless driving citation
Unpacking Addison's reckless driving citation
Mike Florio comments on Minnesota Vikings rookie Jordan Addison's reckless driving citation.
PFT Mailbag: Rodgers’ contract, McCarthy’s job
PFT Mailbag: Rodgers' contract, McCarthy's job
Mike Florio opens the mailbag and dives into Mike McCarthy's job security ahead of the season and the details behind Aaron Rodgers' contract.
Florio’s Top 10 NFL coaches: No. 1 Reid
Florio's Top 10 NFL coaches: No. 1 Reid
Mike Florio continues to count down the top 10 NFL coaches and explains why Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs is at the top of his profession.
Florio’s Top 10 NFL coaches: No. 2 Tomlin
Florio's Top 10 NFL coaches: No. 2 Tomlin
Mike Florio continues to count down the top 10 NFL coaches and explains why the Pittsburgh Steelers' Mike Tomlin is at No. 2.
PFT Mailbag: Which teams will not make playoffs?
PFT Mailbag: Which teams will not make playoffs?
Mike Florio opens the mailbag to discuss if the NFLPA could eliminate the hard salary cap, teams that have no playoff chances, Saquon Barkley's contract situation and more.
What can RBs do to improve contract situations?
What can RBs do to improve contract situations?
Mike Florio breaks down NFLPA president JC Tretter's recent comments on the current running back market and what running backs, including Saquon Barkley, can do to create leverage for themselves.
Should NFL pull back on alternate, throwback unis?
Should NFL pull back on alternate, throwback unis?
Mike Florio explains why he's against the NFL's push to constantly create new uniform designs each season for the majority of teams.