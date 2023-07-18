Watch Now
Unpacking decrease in value of RB position
After notable running backs like Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs and Tony Pollard do not sign long-term deals, Mike Florio wonders if RBs will take collective action to improve the market at their position.
PFT Mailbag: QB sneak, RB market solutions
Mike Florio opens the mailbag to discuss the success of the QB sneak, solutions to strengthen the running back market, a code of conduct for athletes on the internet and more.
Florio: Commanders sale feels like it will happen
Mike Florio analyzes the recent developments in the sale of the Washington Commanders and shares his thoughts on former Commanders VP Jason Friedman suing the team for defamation.
Florio’s Top 10 NFL coaches: No. 4 Harbaugh
Mike Florio continues his count down of the top 10 NFL coaches with Baltimore coach John Harbaugh receiving the No. 4 spot because he always keeps the Ravens competitive and leads them to perform better than expected.
The bill for the Rams’ Super Bowl isn’t going away
Mike Florio discusses the recent comments made by Colin Cowherd about Matthew Stafford and speculates why the Rams could be upset with Stafford as well as the possibility of a trade.
Florio’s Top 10 NFL coaches: No. 5 Carroll
Mike Florio continues to count down the top 10 NFL coaches and explains why he ranks the Seattle Seahawks' Pete Carroll at No. 5.
Evaluating risk vs. reward of franchise tags
Mike Florio discusses the benefits and negatives of franchise tags after Evan Engram signed his extension and with players like Tony Pollard and Josh Jacobs still tagged.
Florio’s biggest takeaways from ‘QB’ series
Mike Florio analyzes elements of Netflix's "Quarterback," including Tom Brady's work ethic, Kirk Cousins' weekly schedule and quarterbacks he'd like to see featured next season.
PFT Mailbag: Is the NFL paying the right players?
Mike Florio opens the mailbag to discuss NFL franchise deals, paying players correctly, Alvin Kamara's suspension, back pain and more.