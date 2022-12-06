 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

D+D Real Czech Masters - Day One
Sami Välimäki fires 63 to grab opening-round lead at Czech Masters
ATHLETICS-WORLD-2023
Jamaica’s wild day at track and field worlds: two stunning gold medals, cart crash
oly_atw100_worlds_final_230821_1920x1080_2257000515544.jpg
2023 World Track and Field Championships Results

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_morikawaint_230824.jpg
Morikawa felt ‘like old self’ at Tour Championship
nbc_oly_liveview_230824.jpg
Biles headlines U.S. Gymnastics Championships
nbc_edge_cfbweek0_230823.jpg
Betting CFB Week 0: Notre Dame, Ohio and UMass

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

D+D Real Czech Masters - Day One
Sami Välimäki fires 63 to grab opening-round lead at Czech Masters
ATHLETICS-WORLD-2023
Jamaica’s wild day at track and field worlds: two stunning gold medals, cart crash
oly_atw100_worlds_final_230821_1920x1080_2257000515544.jpg
2023 World Track and Field Championships Results

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_morikawaint_230824.jpg
Morikawa felt ‘like old self’ at Tour Championship
nbc_oly_liveview_230824.jpg
Biles headlines U.S. Gymnastics Championships
nbc_edge_cfbweek0_230823.jpg
Betting CFB Week 0: Notre Dame, Ohio and UMass

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Was Sanders wrong to take Colorado job?

December 6, 2022 06:10 PM
Peter King and Myles Simmons look at both sides of the debate around Deion Sanders leaving Jackson State for Colorado.
Up Next
nbc_pk_genosmithintv_v3_230821.jpg
13:13
QB Smith looks to be more mobile in 2023
Now Playing
nbc_pk_fantasytakeaways_230821.jpg
3:07
Fantasy football takeaways from Training Camp Tour
Now Playing
nbc_pk_traingingcampwrap_230821.jpg
2:43
The new and old of the NFL Training Camp Tour
Now Playing
nbc_pk_newkidlove_230821.jpg
1:21
Love helps Seahawks defensive backfield fit
Now Playing
nbc_pk_seahawks3things_230821.jpg
2:50
Seahawks reinventing the Legion of Boom?
Now Playing
nbc_pk_kendricksintv_230820.jpg
3:43
Eric Kendricks: ‘I’m where I’m supposed to be’
Now Playing
nbc_pk_newkidkendricks_230820.jpg
1:02
Kendricks is ‘centerpiece’ of Chargers’ defense
Now Playing
nbc_pk_newkidcarr_230820.jpg
1:28
Derek Carr making instant impact with the Saints
Now Playing
nbc_pk_musgroveintv_230820.jpg
12:38
Musgrove details his passion for fantasy football
Now Playing
nbc_pk_dakintv_230820.jpg
3:59
Prescott’s expectations for Cowboys’ offense
Now Playing
carr.jpg
2:11
Carr forming early bond with Olave at Saints camp
Now Playing
herbert.jpg
2:21
Herbert continues to develop with new OC Moore
Now Playing