Onana's header equalizes for Everton v. Palace
Amadou Onana rises up and powers his header into the back of the net to put the Toffees back on level terms against Crystal Palace at Goodison Park.
Andersen reacts to Crystal Palace hiring Glasner
Joachim Andersen recaps Crystal Palace's 1-1 draw with Everton at Goodison Park and shares his thoughts on Roy Hodgson stepping down as his team's manager.
Extended HLs: Everton v. Palace Matchweek 25
Jordan Ayew got Crystal Palace on the board first with a stunning long-range effort, but the Toffees would not be denied as they managed an equalizer late in the second half to salvage a point at Goodison Park.
Ayew’s belter gives Crystal Palace lead v. Everton
Crystal Palace take the lead against the run of play thanks to a stunning strike from distance from Jordan Ayew to silence the Everton faithful in the second half at Goodison Park.
Is Mbappe eyeing a move to the Premier League?
David Ornstein details the latest news regarding Kylian Mbappe's future at PSG and reveals the favorites to sign the French star this summer.
Everton await verdict on 10-point deduction appeal
David Ornstein joins Paul Burmeister to discuss Everton's appeal verdict against their 10-point deduction that occurred this past November.
Hodgson steps down as Crystal Palace manager
Paul Burmeister, Tim Howard, and Danny Higginbotham share their thoughts on Roy Hodgson stepping down at Crystal Palace and discuss the club's newly appointed manager, Oliver Glasner.
PL RAW: Chelsea expose Man City’s vulnerabilities
Soak in the sights and sounds from the Etihad, where Chelsea blew open the Premier League title race with a monumental result against Manchester City.
Every touch: Gusto pockets Doku, Manchester City
Enjoy every touch from Malo Gusto's inspired performance for Chelsea in a thrilling 1-1 draw against Manchester City in Matchweek 25.
Every touch: Hojlund’s brace upends Luton Town
Savor every touch by Manchester United's rising star Rasmus Hojlund in a two-goal performance against Luton Town in Matchweek 25.
Every touch: Mainoo leads Man United past Hatters
Relive 18-year-old sensation Kobbie Mainoo's performance for Manchester United in a narrow 2-1 victory against Luton Town in Matchweek 25.
Every touch: Disasi stonewalls Manchester City
Axel Disasi led a stalwart defensive effort for Chelsea in a 1-1 draw v. Manchester City. Watch all his touches from Matchweek 25.