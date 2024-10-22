Watch Now
Postecoglou's Tottenham are a neutral's dream
Kelly Cates, Darren Bent, and the rest of the crew discuss Tottenham's impressive 4-1 win against West Ham in Matchweek 8.
What does Man City need to fix going forward?
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss Man City's narrow escape from a draw against the Wolves, the team's ability to "get it done," and how the Premier League does not have a routine game.
Chelsea look ‘a proper Champions League contender’
Kelly Cates, Darren Bent, and the rest of the crew share their takeaways from Liverpool's thrilling 2-1 win over Chelsea at Anfield in Matchweek 8.
Has Postecoglou unlocked Kulusevski’s potential?
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle analyze Tottenham's impressive 4-1 win over West Ham at home in Matchweek 8.
Liverpool looked ‘seasoned’ in win v. Chelsea
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe assess Liverpool's performance against Chelsea, noting that the while the team had weak spots against Chelsea, they showed experience when needed.
Highlights: Every Salah goal against Chelsea
Look back on every goal that Mohamed Salah has scored for Liverpool against Chelsea, his former club, in his storied Premier League career.
Liverpool prove defense is their greatest strength
Matt Holland and Glenn Murray dissect Liverpool's defensive prowess following another standout display in a 2-1 win against Chelsea at Anfield in Matchweek 8.
Wood offers insight into life as a PL striker
The Generation xG crew catches up with Nottingham Forest Chris Wood, who offers his expertise and insight into life as a Premier Legate striker.
PL Update: Forest victorious v. Crystal Palace
Paul Burmeister, Tim Howard, and Danny Higginbotham share their takeaways from Nottingham Forest's 1-0 win against Crystal Palace at the City Ground to wrap up Matchweek 8.
Arsenal must overcome ‘mental hurdle’ v. Liverpool
Paul Burmeister, Danny Higginbotham, and Tim Howard preview the Matchweek 9 showdown between Arsenal and Liverpool, where the Gunners find themselves in need of points to keep pace with the top of the table.
Crystal Palace having ‘tough times at the moment’
Will Hughes and Oliver Glasner speak to the media following Crystal Palace's 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest at the City Ground in Matchweek 8.
Wood reacts to Forest’s win v. Crystal Palace
Chris Wood reflects on Nottingham Forest's 1-0 win against Crystal Palace, where his goal was the difference on the night at the City Ground.