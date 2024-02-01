 Skip navigation
Formula One: Formula 1 United States Grand Prix
Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton will leave Mercedes at the end of 2024 to join Ferrari
MLB: NLCS-Arizona Diamondbacks at Philadelphia Phillies
2024 Rotoworld Fantasy Baseball Standard Mock Draft: Witt Jr., Carroll lead top 10
MLB: Atlanta Braves at Washington Nationals
MLB MVP Betting: Who Challenges Ronald Acuna Jr. and Shohei Ohtani in the NL?

nbc_pl_wolvesgoal3_240201.jpg
Neto makes it 3-3 v. Man United in the 95th minute
nbc_pl_wolgoal2_240201.jpg
Kilman brings Wolves within one of Man United
nbc_pl_mctominaygoal1_240201.jpg
McTominay heads Man United 3-1 in front of Wolves

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Bournemouth Matchweek 22

February 1, 2024 04:42 PM
An early mistake nearly cost West Ham dearly, but James Ward-Prowse's penalty in the second half was enough to salvage a point for the Hammers against Bournemouth at London Stadium.
Neto makes it 3-3 v. Man United in the 95th minute
Kilman brings Wolves within one of Man United
McTominay heads Man United 3-1 in front of Wolves
Sarabia reduces Wolves’ deficit to Man United
Ward-Prowse’s penalty puts West Ham level
Hojlund puts Man United 2-0 in front of Wolves
Rashford’s effort gives Man United lead v. Wolves
Ten Hag’s discipline of Rashford is ‘perplexing’
Solanke capitalizes on error to give Cherries lead
PL Update: Liverpool dismantle Chelsea
Chelsea lacked fight, passion against Liverpool
Pochettino: Liverpool were ‘better than us’
