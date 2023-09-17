Watch Now
How fullbacks should defend Doku, talented wingers
Robbie Mustoe and Lee Dixon hit the tactics board to break down the positioning of fullbacks in Liverpool's win over Wolves, and how to defend against players like Manchester City's Jeremy Doku.
Lowe Down: Is ten Hag feeling the ‘hot seat?’
Rebecca Lowe answers Lee Dixon's and Robbie Mustoe's biggest questions from Matchweek 5, including Jadon Sancho's future with Manchester United, Premier League managers on the hot seat, and more.
PL Update: Arsenal outgun Everton
Rebecca Lowe, Lee Dixon, and Robbie Mustoe recap Sunday's action in the Premier League, including Chelsea's lackluster draw with Bournemouth and Arsenal's gutsy 1-0 win over Everton.
Arteta discusses starting Raya over Ramsdale
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta speaks to the media following his side's 1-0 win over Everton, and explains his decision to start David Raya over Aaron Ramsale.
Trossard details game-winning goal against Everton
Leandro Trossard recaps Arsenal's 1-0 win over Everton and describes his game-winning goal in the second half at Goodison Park.
Arsenal outlast Everton to keep pace with City
Rebecca Lowe, Lee Dixon, and Robbie Mustoe share their major takeaways from Arsenal's 1-0 victory over Everton at Goodison Park.
Extended Highlights: Arsenal 1, Everton 0
Leandro Trossard comes off the bench to save the day for Arsenal and secures three points for the Gunners against Everton at Goodison Park.
Trossard powers Arsenal 1-0 in front of Everton
Leandro Trossard came on for the injured-Gabriel Martinelli and delivered a beautiful first-touch finish to give Arsenal a 1-0 lead over Everton at Goodison Park.
Pochettino: Chelsea deserved to win v. Bournemouth
Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino shares his thoughts following Chelsea's 0-0 draw against Bournemouth.
Chelsea struggles in draw v. Bournemouth
Rebecca Lowe, Lee Dixon, and Robbie Mustoe recap Chelsea's 0-0 draw with Bournemouth and explain what went wrong for the Blues on Sunday.
Extended Highlights: Bournemouth 0, Chelsea 0
Chelsea struck the post twice but couldn't find the back of the net against Bournemouth at Vitality Stadium, resulting in a share of the points for both sides.
Ornstein: Sancho ‘banished’ from Man Utd training
David Ornstein joins Rebecca Lowe to detail the latest news regarding Jadon Sancho's status with Manchester United, the team's current situation with Antony, and the team's potential takeover.