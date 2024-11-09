 Skip navigation
Brighton & Hove Albion FC v Manchester City FC - Premier League
Pep Guardiola reaction: Man City to ‘clean our heads over the international break’
haynes.jpg
Haynes King leads Georgia Tech past Cam Ward, No. 4 Miami, 28-23 to hand Hurricanes 1st loss
athan.jpg
Kaliakmanis throws 3 TD against former mates as Rutgers ends 4-game slide and beats Minnesota 26-19

Top Clips

nbc_pl_livavlpostgame_241109.jpg
Slot 'deserves a ton of credit' with Liverpool
nbc_pl_livgoal2_241109.jpg
Salah breaks away and puts Liverpool up 2-0
nbc_pl_livgoal1_241109.jpg
Nunez's brilliant finish puts Liverpool up 1-0

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Man City's squad 'feels different' from past teams

November 9, 2024 04:07 PM
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Mustoe and Tim Howard discuss Manchester City's loss to Brighton, explaining why the team needs more goal scorers after a fourth straight loss.
