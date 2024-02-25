Watch Now
Kelleher was 'tremendous' for Liverpool v. Chelsea
Robbie Mustoe explains why Caoimhin Kelleher is his underappreciated performer of the week following his stunning display for Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea.
Liverpool’s Carabao Cup win ‘a massive statement’
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe share their main takeaways from Liverpool's thrilling victory over Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley.
Silva ‘has lots of upside’ as Fulham’s manager
Robbie Earle explains why Fulham manager Marco Silva is his underappreciated performer of the week following the Cottagers' upset win against Manchester United at Old Trafford.
Man United ‘not good enough’ to control games
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe have an in-depth conversation regarding the state of Manchester United following their 2-1 win over Luton Town where despite the result, the Red Devils lacked quality.
Arsenal have ‘the most controlling football’ in PL
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe praise Arsenal for their goal-scoring acumen and dominant possession against Burnley at Turf Moor.
Liverpool’s ‘attacking quality’ on display v. Bees
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe analyze Liverpool's impressive performance in a 4-1 victory over Brentford in Matchweek 25.
Chelsea ‘were incredible’ against Manchester City
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe share their takeaways from Manchester City's 1-1 draw with Chelsea, the latter of who showed passion and drive to get a result at the Etihad.
Gusto is going to be a ‘future star’ at Chelsea
Robbie Mustoe explains why Malo Gusto is his underappreciated performer of the week following his stellar showing for Chelsea against Manchester City at the Etihad.
Welbeck has ‘redefined’ himself under De Zerbi
Robbie Earle explains why Danny Welbeck is his underappreciated performer of the week following Brighton's 5-0 victory over Sheffield United in Matchweek 25.
Haaland was ‘world class’ for Man City v. Everton
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe recap Manchester City's 2-0 win over Everton and discuss the level of impact Erling Haaland made with another dominant performance in front of goal.
Liverpool outlast competitive Burnley at Anfield
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe analyze Liverpool's 3-1 win against Burnley at Anfield and discuss how Liverpool were able to use the offensive firepower on their bench to secure three points.
Arsenal’s 6-0 win showed ‘high-level coaching’
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe review Arsenal's huge win over West Ham, if the game exemplified old football v. new football, and more.