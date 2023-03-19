Watch Now
Every PL goal from Matchweek 28
Watch all the goals from Matchweek 28 of the 2022-23 Premier League season.
Davies: ‘Everything clicked’ for Spurs v. Magpies
Ben Davies shared his thoughts after Tottenham romped to a 4-1 victory against Newcastle to snap a frustrating five-game winless run in the Premier League.
Kulusevski hails ‘amazing’ Sarr after lopsided win
Dejan Kulusevski discussed his free-roaming role, his reunion with Pape Matar Sarr in the Tottenham midfield and more following Spurs' 4-1 victory over Newcastle.
Dyche has done ‘an incredible job’ at Everton
Robbie Mustoe explains why Sean Dyche is his underappreciated performer of the week following Everton's 2-0 win over Chelsea in Matchweek 16.
Jimenez returning to form is a ‘difference maker’
Robbie Earle explains why Raul Jimenez is his underappreciated performer of the week following Fulham's 5-0 win against West Ham United in Matchweek 16.
Analyzing the pros, cons of the inverted-fullback
Robbie Earle and Phil Neville hit the tactics board to break down some of the best fullbacks in the Premier League, and discuss the evolution of the position.
Pochettino ‘really, really disappointed’ in loss
Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino recaps his side's 2-0 loss to Everton at Goodison Park in Matchweek 16.
Dyche: Everton gave ‘maximum effort’ v. Chelsea
Everton manager Sean Dyche reflects on the Toffees' 2-0 win against Chelsea at Goodison Park in Matchweek 16.
Lowe Down: Aston Villa firmly in the PL title race
Rebecca Lowe answers Robbie Earle's and Phil Neville's biggest questions from Matchweek 16, including Aston Villa status as title contenders, more managerial hot seats, Erik ten Hag's future, and more.
PL Update: Tottenham undo Newcastle
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Phil Neville analyze an action-packed Sunday where Everton took down Chelsea, Tottenham cruised past Newcastle, Man City survived a scare against Luton Town, and Fulham blew out West Ham.
Extended HLs: Tottenham v. Newcastle Matchweek 16
Heung-Min Son pulled the strings for Spurs in a dominant victory over Newcastle at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in Matchweek 16.
Howe: Newcastle ‘looked fatigued’ v. Tottenham
Newcastle manager Eddie Howe shares his thoughts on his side's 4-1 defeat at the hands of Tottenham in Matchweek 16.