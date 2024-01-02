 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Christian McCaffrey
Super Bowl and Conference Title odds for the Remaining Eight NFL Teams
NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship - Qualifying
NASCAR Cup teams set sponsors ahead of 2024 season
Purdue v Nebraska
How to watch Purdue vs Indiana: Time, streaming info for tonight’s men’s college basketball matchup

Top Clips

nbc_pft_steelersbills_240116.jpg
Bills ‘eye-popping’ in Wild Card win vs. Steelers
nbc_pft_belichickfalcons_240116.jpg
Falcons interview Belichick for head coach role
nbc_pft_kelceretires_240116.jpg
Eagles longtime center Kelce reportedly retiring

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Who will challenge Man City for the title?

January 2, 2024 05:33 PM
Cara Banks, Danny Higginbotham, and Robbie Mustoe examine the legitimate contenders for the Premier League title at the halfway point of the season.
Up Next
nbc_pl_generationxpartc_240115.jpg
11:18
Man United’s lack of identity evident v. Tottenham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_t2r_mustoeua_bobb_240114.jpg
3:12
Bobb is a ‘special talent’ at Manchester City
Now Playing
nbc_pl_t2r_earleua_hojbjerg_240114.jpg
3:05
Hojbjerg puts on ‘professional performance’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_tacticalsessions_240114.jpg
2:23
Rashford regaining form at Manchester United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_lowedown_240114.jpg
6:27
Lowe Down: Werner could be ‘damp squib’ for Spurs
Now Playing
nbc_pl_tenhagintv_240114.jpg
4:31
Ten Hag sees growth in Hojlund, Rashford
Now Playing
nbc_pl_update_240114.jpg
22:17
PL Update: Man United share points with Tottenham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_hojlundintv_240114.jpg
2:25
Hojlund disappointed in draw v. Tottenham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_emeryintv_240114.jpg
2:10
Emery: Aston Villa ‘must get stronger’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_angeintv_240114.jpg
4:45
Postecoglou ‘delighted’ with performance v. MU
Now Playing
nbc_pl_vandevenwernerintv_240114.jpg
3:16
Van de Ven, Werner recap Spurs’ draw v. Man United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mutotanalysis_240114.jpg
5:02
Reacting to after Man United’s 2-2 draw v. Spurs
Now Playing